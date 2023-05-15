Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will support Congress where it is strong': Mamata Banerjee on TMC's 2024 strategy

    The development comes days after the Congress secured a massive victory on its own in Karnataka after 10 years, winning 135 seats and defeating the BJP in the only state it was in power in southern India.

    Will support Congress where it is strong': Mamata Banerjee on TMC's 2024 strategy AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2023, 7:45 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday (May 15) said her party will support the Congress where it is strong in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This is the first time the TMC chief cleared the air on TMC's stand on a possible strategy for Opposition unity in the electoral battle ahead.

    Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, CM Banerjee said, "Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support, there is nothing wrong (in that). But they have to support other political parties also."

    Proposal to ban Bajrang Dal a move to consolidate Muslim votes to Congress?: Here's all you need to know

    "However, to get support, Congress also has to back other parties," she said. The TMC supremo also made it clear that she expected the seat-sharing formula to give priority to regional players in areas where they were strong. "Strong regional parties must be given priority," she said.

    The development comes days after the Congress secured a massive victory on its own in Karnataka after 10 years, winning 135 seats and defeating the BJP in the only state it was in power in southern India.

    While TMC and Congress are at loggerheads at the state-level in Bengal, Mamata is known to have good relations with Sonia Gandhi. 

    'Single man with courage makes majority': DK Shivakumar before heading to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks

    Banerjee had earlier saluted the people of Karnataka after the BJP lost power there while avoiding mention of the grand old party with which TMC has had run-ins in the past.

    Interestingly, in March, Mamata held a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and both leaders agreed to maintain distance from Congress and BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 7:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Proposal to ban Bajrang Dal a move to consolidate Muslim votes to Congress?: Here's all you need to know AJR

    Proposal to ban Bajrang Dal a move to consolidate Muslim votes to Congress?: Here's all you need to know

    Single man with courage makes majority DK Shivakumar before heading to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks AJR

    'Single man with courage makes majority': DK Shivakumar before heading to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede's foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI scanner AJR

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede's foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI scanner

    Bihar native lynched to death in Kerala over suspicion of theft; 9 arrested anr

    Bihar native lynched to death in Kerala over suspicion of theft; 9 arrested

    Rice-eating elephant 'Arikomban' attacks ration shop in Tamil Nadu; Read details anr

    Rice-eating elephant 'Arikomban' attacks ration shop in Tamil Nadu; Read details

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 movies for dumb charade in Bollywood ADC

    Here are 7 movies for dumb charade in Bollywood

    Should Rohit and Kohli be reserved for ODIs and Tests? Shastri gives his take on new Indian T20I breed-ayh

    Should Rohit and Kohli be reserved for ODIs and Tests? Shastri gives his take on new Indian T20I breed

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress displays luscious curves in sexy attires vma

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress displays luscious curves in sexy attires

    Proposal to ban Bajrang Dal a move to consolidate Muslim votes to Congress?: Here's all you need to know AJR

    Proposal to ban Bajrang Dal a move to consolidate Muslim votes to Congress?: Here's all you need to know

    ICC Cricket Committee scraps 'soft signal' by on-field umpires and more; details here-ayh

    ICC Cricket Committee scraps 'soft signal' by on-field umpires and more; details here

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon