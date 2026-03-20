Delhi CM Rekha Gupta consulted gig workers for the state budget. Key demands include formal employee status, maternity benefits, and urban infrastructure like rest stops and charging points, aiming to address systemic challenges and job insecurity.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a consultation with gig workers and Shramiks to gather their recommendations for the upcoming state budget. The meeting focused on addressing systemic challenges, including the demand for formal employment status and the creation of specialised urban infrastructure to support those working in the delivery and transport sectors.

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"The Delhi government's budget session, scheduled to begin on March 23rd, will be the government's second budget. We have consulted with people from various sections of society to ensure that the Delhi government presents this budget in accordance with their suggestions. It should address public concerns and provide infrastructure for Delhi... We want to reach out to the public with a roadmap for a developed Delhi. Their participation is the biggest strength of this budget," the Chief Minister said on Thursday.

Key Demands from Gig Workers

Support for Women and Rest Stops

While discussing the need for gender-specific policies to support women in the delivery and transport sectors, a participant highlighted the lack of basic facilities. "It would be very helpful for our partners if we could include provisions for maternity benefits for women workers in a policy, or if we could create rest stops across Delhi through partnerships or other suggestions," she stated.

Call for Formal Employee Status

The workers urged the government to transition their status from "partners" to "employees" to ensure better job security and protection against algorithmic manipulation. One participant remarked, "If gig workers are given the status of employee instead of partner, then 90% of their problems will be solved automatically. I mean, how their algorithm is manipulated, whether it is the team leader or the owners sitting there... now all these children are unemployed... There are many problems."

Infrastructure for Electric Two-Wheelers

Stressing the daily hurdles faced by those using electric two-wheelers for delivery work, a scooter-bound worker expressed her hope for better urban planning. "I drive a scooter. Facilities should be provided for us at the metro station, like charging points or something, so that we don't have any problems in Delhi. I'm a big fan of yours. We are very happy as long as you're in Delhi."

The workers told the Chief Minister that they face many struggles while working on the streets all day and need more support.

Parliamentary Committee Recommendations

Meanwhile, a parliamentary committee has recommended making the registration of gig workers on the e-Shram portal mandatory and urged the Government to define aggregator responsibilities clearly. Basavaraj Bommai, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development, presented the Fifteenth Report on 'Demands for Grants (2026-27)' in the Lok Sabha today.

The report outlines a series of recommendations aimed at strengthening social security, ensuring fair wages, and modernising labour administration across India, according to a release.

Observing that many contractual workers face delays in relief following accidents, the Committee emphasised ensuring timely coverage under ESI and Provident Fund (PF).

The Committee emphasised that these measures are essential to create a more equitable, secure, and disciplined labour market as the country transitions into a new regulatory framework under the four Labour Codes. (ANI)