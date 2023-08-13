Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will cut off your hands': Despite warning, hate speech at Haryana Mahapanchayat

    Nuh violence: The committee decided to take out the Jalahishek Yatra again on August 28 in Nuh, and called for the release of all "innocent people" who were implicated in cases.
     

    Will cut off your hands Despite warning hate speech at Haryana Mahapanchayat
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 5:45 PM IST

    Despite a "no hate speech condition" put in place by the police, speakers at a large Hindu group meeting in Haryana made direct threats, vowing to "cut off hands" of anyone who raised their hands. Organisers of the mahapanchayat, however, claimed that the speakers were warned not to indulge in inflamatory speeches.

    The meeting was convened today in Palwal district to talk about "completing" the religious march of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which was assaulted last month in Nuh and resulted in a riot that left six people dead.

    During the Mahapanchayat, a resolution was passed remembering those killed in the July 31 clash in Nuh. They also demanded that an investigation should be done by NIA and not by the state government. They also said that Rs 1 crore and government jobs should be given to the families of those killed in the violence and Rs 50 lakhs for the injured.

    The mahapanchayat was originally scheduled to take place in Nuh, but after receiving a police permit, it was moved to Palwal, some 35 kilometres away. Later, permission was granted to the community organisation Sarv Hindu Samaj under a number of restrictions to host the meeting at Pondri hamlet near the Palwal-Nuh border.

    "No one will deliver hate speeches. A case will be immediately registered if someone does. No one will bring weapons, sticks, batons, or any flammable object," said Lokendra Singh, Palwal Superintendent of Police.

    Numerous farmer organisations and Khap panchayats have called for calm and called for the arrest of cow vigilante Monu Manesar after he allegedly announced his intention to participate in the parade on July 31 and caused unrest in the neighbourhood.

