Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Why can't sex remain a private matter?': Kangana Ranaut slams 'blasphemous' Paris Olympics opening ceremony

    Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has publicly criticized the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, labeling the performance as "hyper-sexualized" and "blasphemous."

    Why can't sex remain a private matter Kangana Ranaut slams 'blasphemous' Paris Olympics opening ceremony snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has publicly criticized the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, labeling the performance as "hyper-sexualized" and "blasphemous." Ranaut accused "Leftists" of hijacking the Olympics and condemned the ceremony, which she said included a reimagining of "The Last Supper" with children.

    Ranaut shared her views via Instagram, posting photos of the performance and stating, "The Paris Olympics is under fire for including a child in their hyper-sexualized, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper. An apparent child could be seen joining the drag queens during the performance. They also showed a naked man painted blue as Jesus and mocked Christianity. Leftists totally hijacked Olympics 2024. Shame."

    Why can't sex remain a private matter Kangana Ranaut slams 'blasphemous' Paris Olympics opening ceremony snt

    One of her posts featured a photo of a man painted blue, which the BJP MP from Mandi captioned, "Naked body painted Christ at the Olympics opening in Paris."

    Why can't sex remain a private matter Kangana Ranaut slams 'blasphemous' Paris Olympics opening ceremony snt

    In another post, she questioned the intention behind the performance, asking, "This is how France welcomed the world for the 2024 Olympics... What message are they trying to send? Welcome to the world of Satan? Is what they want to show?"

    Why can't sex remain a private matter Kangana Ranaut slams 'blasphemous' Paris Olympics opening ceremony snt

    Ranaut also shared a collage of images from the opening ceremony, commenting, "The Olympics opening was all about promoting homosexuality. I'm not against homosexuality, but I don't understand how the Olympics are connected to any sexuality. Why is a global event celebrating human excellence being overshadowed by discussions of sex? Why can't sex remain a private matter? Why does it need to be a national identity? This is bizarre!"

    Why can't sex remain a private matter Kangana Ranaut slams 'blasphemous' Paris Olympics opening ceremony snt

    Her remarks reflect sentiments shared by many who viewed the performance as offensive to Christians. The Paris Olympics organizers and the performers have not confirmed that their act was intended to represent "The Last Supper."

    Additionally, tech mogul Elon Musk voiced his disapproval, calling the performance "extremely disrespectful to Christians." Despite a performance by Lady Gaga, the ceremony faced backlash from netizens, with some likening it to "the equivalent of defecating on the French flag."

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2024, 5:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru PG murder case: What drove Abhishek to kill Kriti Kumari? All you need to know AJR

    Bengaluru PG murder case: What drove Abhishek to kill Kriti Kumari? All you need to know

    World's first stamp depicting Ayodhya's Ram Lalla unveiled during Jaishankar's Laos visit; see pictures anr

    World's first stamp depicting Ayodhya's Ram Lalla unveiled during Jaishankar's Laos visit; see pictures

    Anantnag accident: 5 children among several dead after car plunges into gorge AJR

    Anantnag accident: 5 children among 8 dead after car plunges into gorge (WATCH)

    NITI Aayog: Nirmala Sitharaman dismisses, PIB debunks CM Mamata Banerjee's 'mic off' allegation AJR

    NITI Aayog: Nirmala Sitharaman dismisses, PIB debunks CM Mamata Banerjee's 'mic off' allegation

    India's pioneering first vertical lift sea bridge to be opened soon for public at Pamban near Rameswaram (WATCH) anr

    India's first vertical lift sea bridge to be opened soon for public at Pamban near Rameswaram (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru PG murder case: What drove Abhishek to kill Kriti Kumari? All you need to know AJR

    Bengaluru PG murder case: What drove Abhishek to kill Kriti Kumari? All you need to know

    What is the price of Ram Janambhoomi limited edition watch? RKK

    What is the price of Ram Janambhoomi limited edition watch?

    Did you know Siddhant Chaturvedi's parents convinced him for intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone? RKK

    Did you know Siddhant Chaturvedi's parents convinced him for intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone?

    World's first stamp depicting Ayodhya's Ram Lalla unveiled during Jaishankar's Laos visit; see pictures anr

    World's first stamp depicting Ayodhya's Ram Lalla unveiled during Jaishankar's Laos visit; see pictures

    Anantnag accident: 5 children among several dead after car plunges into gorge AJR

    Anantnag accident: 5 children among 8 dead after car plunges into gorge (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon