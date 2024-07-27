'Why can't sex remain a private matter?': Kangana Ranaut slams 'blasphemous' Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has publicly criticized the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, labeling the performance as "hyper-sexualized" and "blasphemous."

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has publicly criticized the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, labeling the performance as "hyper-sexualized" and "blasphemous." Ranaut accused "Leftists" of hijacking the Olympics and condemned the ceremony, which she said included a reimagining of "The Last Supper" with children.

Ranaut shared her views via Instagram, posting photos of the performance and stating, "The Paris Olympics is under fire for including a child in their hyper-sexualized, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper. An apparent child could be seen joining the drag queens during the performance. They also showed a naked man painted blue as Jesus and mocked Christianity. Leftists totally hijacked Olympics 2024. Shame."

One of her posts featured a photo of a man painted blue, which the BJP MP from Mandi captioned, "Naked body painted Christ at the Olympics opening in Paris."

In another post, she questioned the intention behind the performance, asking, "This is how France welcomed the world for the 2024 Olympics... What message are they trying to send? Welcome to the world of Satan? Is what they want to show?"

Ranaut also shared a collage of images from the opening ceremony, commenting, "The Olympics opening was all about promoting homosexuality. I'm not against homosexuality, but I don't understand how the Olympics are connected to any sexuality. Why is a global event celebrating human excellence being overshadowed by discussions of sex? Why can't sex remain a private matter? Why does it need to be a national identity? This is bizarre!"

Her remarks reflect sentiments shared by many who viewed the performance as offensive to Christians. The Paris Olympics organizers and the performers have not confirmed that their act was intended to represent "The Last Supper."

Additionally, tech mogul Elon Musk voiced his disapproval, calling the performance "extremely disrespectful to Christians." Despite a performance by Lady Gaga, the ceremony faced backlash from netizens, with some likening it to "the equivalent of defecating on the French flag."

