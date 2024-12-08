Who will be Mamata Banerjee's successor? TMC chief and West Bengal CM reveals

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has addressed the question of her successor. She stated that the party will decide who will succeed her. It will not be a personal decision, but a collective decision of the party.

Mamata Banerjee has been the Chief Minister of West Bengal since 2011. She has been running the state for the last decade and a half. Now she was asked the name of her successor. She answered without hesitation. The Chief Minister recently attended an all-India news program.

There, Mamata openly discussed everything from her political life to her hobbies and health. Then the presenter-journalist of the concerned program asked her the name of the successor. The answer came, the party will decide on this matter.

Meanwhile, a section of Trinamool has already started seeing Abhishek Banerjee as Mamata Banerjee's successor. Some want to see him as the 'future Chief Minister', while others want to see him as the 'Home Minister'. In the coming days, the All India General Secretary of Trinamool will be seen succeeding Mamata. In this situation, Mamata clearly stated that the party will decide who will be her successor. The Trinamool leader said that the collective decision of the party, not the individual, will be accepted.

Mamata said, 'We are a disciplined party. Where no one gives specific orders. The party will decide what is good for the people. We have MLAs, MPs, booth workers... it's a joint effort.' The Trinamool Congress supremo also said, 'I am not a party. 'We' are the party. It is a joint family and all decisions will be taken collectively.'

There has been much discussion recently about who will lead the Trinamool (TMC) after Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool supremo said, "Everyone is important. Those who are new today will have experience in the future. She also talked about using new talent.

