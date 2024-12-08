Jyotiraditya Scindia walks the ramp at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, stuns audience (WATCH)

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sukanta Majumdar stunned audiences with a ramp walk at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, celebrating Northeast India's cultural heritage. Discover the vibrant fashion and traditions showcased at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sukanta Majumdar surprised attendees with a stylish ramp walk at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav fashion show on Saturday. The event, which took place in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, honored Northeast India's rich cultural legacy. By wearing traditional northeastern coats, both ministers highlighted the rich textile and fashion traditions of the area.

Scindia, who oversees the Ministry for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, lauded the event as a tribute to the "culture and creativity" of the Northeast.

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6, highlights the cultural and economic potential of the eight northeastern states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim. Collectively known as the 'Ashtalakshmi', these states symbolise prosperity in its many forms.

The three-day celebration, which took place from December 6–8, provided an opportunity to highlight the area's distinctive Geographical Indication (GI) goods, thriving textile sector, and artisanal crafts. State-specific pavilions, artisan displays, grameen haats (rural markets), and technical workshops on the region's development goals were among the events.

During the event's opening, PM Modi emphasized the government's dedication to including the Northeast into India's economic story. He stated, according to The Telegraph, "We have seen a wonderful journey of development in the Northeast in the last decade."

Like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, he said, cities like Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, and Aizawl are poised to emerge as new growth hubs. With its lively culture and active populace, PM Modi also highlighted the Northeast's unrealized potential and stated that it has great potential to drive India's development in the years to come.

