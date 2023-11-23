Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who was Quari, the top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in the ongoing Rajouri Encounter?

    His involvement in orchestrating attacks in the region, notably the Dangri & Kandi incidents, solidified his notoriety. His skill set encompassed handling IEDs, adeptness in utilizing caves for concealment, and proficiency as a trained sniper, making him a formidable threat in the area.

    Who was Quari, top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in ongoing anti-terror operation
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 1:49 PM IST

    Security forces on Thursday (November 23)killed top leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Pakistan in an ongoing encounter. The identified terrorist, Quari, a Pakistani national, had undergone training in both Pakistan and Afghanistan, confirmed by a defense spokesman involved in the operation.Security forces on Thursday (November 23)killed top leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Pakistan in an ongoing encounter. 

    According to sources, the terrorist is identified as Quari and hailed from Pakistan. He had undergone training across the fronts of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Quari had been active in the Rajouri-Poonch region with his group for a long period.

    His involvement in orchestrating attacks in the region, notably the Dangri & Kandi incidents, solidified his notoriety. His skill set encompassed handling IEDs, adeptness in utilizing caves for concealment, and proficiency as a trained sniper, making him a formidable threat in the area.

    This encounter emerged from a cordon-and-search operation initiated in the Bajimaal area on Wednesday. The operation, part of a joint effort by the White Knight Corps of the Army, was a response to specific intelligence received on Sunday, prompting action in the Kalakote area of the Gulabgarh forest in Rajouri.

    The tragic loss of the four Army personnel in the encounter underscores the relentless challenges faced by security forces in combatting terrorism. Despite the heavy toll, their unwavering commitment remains resolute in ensuring the safety and security of the region, illustrating the ongoing battle against militant threats in Jammu and Kashmir. The continued efforts of security forces serve as a testament to their dedication in thwarting potential threats and maintaining peace in the volatile region plagued by such confrontations.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 2:21 PM IST
