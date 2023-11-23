Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Rajouri, search intensifies with troop surge

    The area was sealed off overnight with additional security forces, ensuring the containment of terrorists engaged in the encounter within the highly forested terrain. The complexities of the Reasi-Rajouri-Poonch landscape, compounded by limited road connectivity, have presented significant challenges in executing the operation.

    Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Rajouri, search intensifies with troop surge AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Two terrorists have been eliminated in the unfolding situation in Rajouri, prompting increased troop presence and a heightened search operation. Security forces remain on high alert as they continue their pursuit of the remaining militant believed to be hiding in the area. The unrest has led to the displacement of local residents from rural regions as the security forces intensify their efforts to address the escalating situation.

    The area was sealed off overnight with additional security forces, ensuring the containment of terrorists engaged in the encounter within the highly forested terrain. The complexities of the Reasi-Rajouri-Poonch landscape, compounded by limited road connectivity, have presented significant challenges in executing the operation.

    First-ever PM to visit Lord Krishna's birthplace: Mathura braces for PM Modi's three-hour stay

    Describing the vulnerability of civilians, particularly women and children, an officer highlighted the risk posed by isolated huts nestled in mountain villages to terrorist threats. The confrontation erupted in the Bajimaal area following a cordon-and-search operation conducted on Wednesday, resulting in the unfortunate loss of four security personnel, including two captains.

    Amidst the encounter, a major and another jawan sustained injuries and have been evacuated to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur for medical attention. The White Knight Corps of the Army, in a statement on X, revealed that joint operations were initiated based on specific intelligence in the Kalakote area of the Gulabgarh forest in Rajouri on Sunday. The encounter unfolded on November 22, marked by an intense firefight, with terrorists reportedly injured and surrounded as operations persist to contain the situation and prevent harm to civilians.

    'Situation relatively improved': EAM Jaishankar on resumption of e-visas in Canada

    This recent engagement in Rajouri follows closely after a previous gunfight in Behrote, Budhal area, on November 17, resulting in the elimination of one terrorist. Earlier encounters in Mendhar, Poonch, and Kandi forest, Rajouri, on April 20 and May 5 respectively, claimed the lives of 10 soldiers.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags Deepfake concerns, promises swift measures in 10 days AJR

    BREAKING: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags Deepfake concerns, promises swift measures in 10 days

    Kerala: Kozhikode local bodies instruct to illuminate houses for Nava Kerala Sadas rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode local bodies instruct to illuminate houses for Nava Kerala Sadas

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar strategizes corporation board appointments amidst ministerial aspirations

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar strategizes corporation board appointments amidst ministerial aspirations

    Captain K Pranjal from Karnataka among four martyred in Rajouri encounter vkp

    Captain K Pranjal from Karnataka among four martyred in Rajouri encounter

    First-ever PM's visit: Mathura braces for PM Modi's three-hour stay, massive reception expected AJR

    First-ever PM to visit Lord Krishna's birthplace: Mathura braces for PM Modi's three-hour stay

    Recent Stories

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags Deepfake concerns, promises swift measures in 10 days AJR

    BREAKING: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags Deepfake concerns, promises swift measures in 10 days

    Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu role as atheist warrior turned Lord Shiva's devotee goes viral RBA

    Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu's role as atheist warrior turned Lord Shiva's devotee goes viral

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor's film receives 'A' certificate; here's the run time for Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial SHG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's film receives 'A' certificate; here's the run time for Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial

    Kerala: Kozhikode local bodies instruct to illuminate houses for Nava Kerala Sadas rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode local bodies instruct to illuminate houses for Nava Kerala Sadas

    Rahul Dravid not keen to continue as India coach, VVS Laxman could take over: Reports snt

    Rahul Dravid not keen to continue as India coach, VVS Laxman could take over: Reports

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon