Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Rajouri, search intensifies with troop surge

The area was sealed off overnight with additional security forces, ensuring the containment of terrorists engaged in the encounter within the highly forested terrain. The complexities of the Reasi-Rajouri-Poonch landscape, compounded by limited road connectivity, have presented significant challenges in executing the operation.

Two terrorists have been eliminated in the unfolding situation in Rajouri, prompting increased troop presence and a heightened search operation. Security forces remain on high alert as they continue their pursuit of the remaining militant believed to be hiding in the area. The unrest has led to the displacement of local residents from rural regions as the security forces intensify their efforts to address the escalating situation.

Describing the vulnerability of civilians, particularly women and children, an officer highlighted the risk posed by isolated huts nestled in mountain villages to terrorist threats. The confrontation erupted in the Bajimaal area following a cordon-and-search operation conducted on Wednesday, resulting in the unfortunate loss of four security personnel, including two captains.

Amidst the encounter, a major and another jawan sustained injuries and have been evacuated to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur for medical attention. The White Knight Corps of the Army, in a statement on X, revealed that joint operations were initiated based on specific intelligence in the Kalakote area of the Gulabgarh forest in Rajouri on Sunday. The encounter unfolded on November 22, marked by an intense firefight, with terrorists reportedly injured and surrounded as operations persist to contain the situation and prevent harm to civilians.

This recent engagement in Rajouri follows closely after a previous gunfight in Behrote, Budhal area, on November 17, resulting in the elimination of one terrorist. Earlier encounters in Mendhar, Poonch, and Kandi forest, Rajouri, on April 20 and May 5 respectively, claimed the lives of 10 soldiers.