    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags Deepfake concerns, promises swift measures in 10 days

    The Union minister emphasized four critical areas of focus: detecting and preventing deepfakes, establishing effective reporting mechanisms, and amplifying awareness about this technology's risks.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday (November 23) addressed the media and highlighted the alarming emergence of deepfake technology, with a call for immediate action. Stressing the urgency of the situation, he announced the initiation of measures following a meeting with social media platforms.

    Vaishnaw emphasized four critical areas of focus: detecting and preventing deepfakes, establishing effective reporting mechanisms, and amplifying awareness about this technology's risks. The minister asserted the imminent introduction of new regulations, currently undergoing drafting, with a commitment to their completion in the forthcoming weeks.

    Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Rajouri, search intensifies with troop surge

    The meeting witnessed the presence of significant stakeholders, including social media companies, NASSCOM representatives, and AI experts. Vaishnaw confirmed plans for further engagements with stakeholders in early December, indicating a proactive approach in implementing decisions made during the initial meeting.

    In a recent address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significant threat posed by deepfakes, emphasizing their potential to disrupt societal harmony. Stressing the need for media involvement, he urged them to play an active role in educating the public about the implications of deepfake technology.

    PM Modi's call for vigilance extended not only to citizens but also to media outlets, acknowledging the necessity of heightened awareness and caution in addressing this emerging challenge. He recounted an instance where he witnessed a convincing deepfake video depicting himself engaging in Garba, illustrating the sophistication and potential impact of such manipulated content.

    First-ever PM to visit Lord Krishna's birthplace: Mathura braces for PM Modi's three-hour stay

    Highlighting the imperative for alertness and awareness, PM Modi reiterated the need for citizens and media alike to remain vigilant in the wake of these developments. This cautionary stance from the Prime Minister echoes the urgency in combatting the risks posed by deepfakes, urging proactive measures and heightened consciousness to navigate this evolving technological landscape.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
