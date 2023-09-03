Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Dynasts abuse Hindu faith...' TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on eliminating Sanatan Dharma explode

    Controversial remarks by Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party, where he seemingly equated 'Sanatana Dharma' with diseases and called for its elimination, have sparked a political dispute

    Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on eliminatind 'Sanatan Dharma' explode, BJP and Congress in war of words
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks allegedly equating 'Sanatana (Dharma)' with malaria and dengue and calling for its eradication has triggered major war of words between the BJP and the Congress.

    Controversial comments made by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, in which he seemingly equated 'Sanatana Dharma' with diseases like malaria and dengue and called for its eradication, have ignited a heated dispute between the BJP and the Congress.

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to say that as a cover for their corruption and parasitic behaviour, the 'dynasts' create narratives like 'Protecting Dravidian Land' and abuse the Hindu faith. "The only thing they protect is their own wealth and politics. In all their years, they haven't done even 1% of what PM @narendramodi ji has done for Tamil Nadu in only 9 years," he said.

    Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell, alleged that the DMK leader was advocating for the "genocide of 80% of Bharat's population, who follow Sanatana Dharma." He also criticized the Congress-led INDIA alliance on the matter.

    Malviya posted a video of Stalin's speech with Hindi subtitles, stating, "Rahul Gandhi speaks of Mohabbat ki Dukaan (shop of love), but the scion of Congress ally DMK talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma. Congress's silence implies support for this genocidal call... I.N.D.I Alliance, true to its name, if given an opportunity, will annihilate the millennia-old civilization of Bharat."

    In the video, Udhayanidhi can be heard saying, "I thank the organizers of this conference for giving me the opportunity to deliver a special address. You have named the conference 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' instead of 'Anti-Sanatana Conference,' and I appreciate that."

    He goes on to say, "Some things should not be opposed; they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona; we have to eradicate them. Similarly, we have to eradicate Sanatana rather than opposing it."

    He added, "The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality."

    Congress MP Karti Chidambaram came to Udayanidhi's defence, stating that his remarks had been mischievously misinterpreted. Chidambaram explained that in Tamil Nadu's common parlance, "Sanatana Dharma" refers to a caste-hierarchical society. He noted that those advocating for it often come from the privileged segment that benefits from this hierarchy.

    Chidambaram posted on social media, "In the common parlance of TN, 'Sanathana Dharma' means Caste Hierarchical Society. Why is it that everyone who is batting for 'SD' comes from the privileged segment who are beneficiaries of the 'Hierarchy'? There was no call for 'Genocide' against anyone; this is a mischievous spin."

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3 ISRO says Pragyan rover put into sleep mode may wake up on September 22 gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: ISRO says Pragyan rover put into ‘sleep mode’, may wake up on Sept 22

    G20 Summit: Bulletproof limousines, CCTVs with face recognition tech among multiple security measures deployed

    G20 Summit: Bulletproof limousines, CCTVs with face recognition tech among multiple security measures deployed

    Delhi 14-year-old boy kills tutor who sexually abused him

    Delhi: 14-year-old boy kills tutor who sexually abused him

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 615 September 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 615 September 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Puthuppally by-election: Public campaign to end today; Voting on September 5 anr

    Puthuppally by-election: Public campaign to end today; Voting on September 5

    Recent Stories

    Kanchipuram to Banarasi-8 must-have sarees this festive season RBA EAI

    Kanchipuram to Banarasi-8 must-have sarees this festive season

    Chandrayaan 3 ISRO says Pragyan rover put into sleep mode may wake up on September 22 gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: ISRO says Pragyan rover put into ‘sleep mode’, may wake up on Sept 22

    G20 Summit: Bulletproof limousines, CCTVs with face recognition tech among multiple security measures deployed

    G20 Summit: Bulletproof limousines, CCTVs with face recognition tech among multiple security measures deployed

    Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol's blockbuster film enters Rs 500-crore club; details RBA

    'Gadar 2' box office collection: Sunny Deol's blockbuster film enters Rs 500-crore club; details

    WhatsApp reportedly working on an email verification feature Here is how it will work gcw

    WhatsApp reportedly working on an email verification feature; Here's how it will work

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon