Sir Mark Tully, the acclaimed journalist and author, died in New Delhi at age 90. As the BBC's long-serving bureau chief, he was known as the "voice of India," reporting on the country's defining historical events for a global audience.

Veteran journalist and acclaimed author Sir Mark Tully passed away on January 25, 2026, at the age of 90 in a private hospital in New Delhi after a brief illness and multi-organ failure, hospital sources confirmed. Tully had been admitted to Max Hospital in Saket earlier in the week for treatment under the nephrology department.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Widely regarded as one of the most perceptive chroniclers of India’s modern history, Tully’s distinguished career spanned several decades, during which he earned the admiration of millions both within India and around the world.

Tributes poured in from political leaders and journalists following news of his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him on social media as a “towering voice of journalism” whose deep connection with India was reflected in his reporting and insights.

Who Was Mark Tully?

Born in Kolkata (then Calcutta) on October 24, 1935, to British parents, Sir Mark Tully developed a lifelong connection with India that shaped his work. Educated at prestigious schools in England, including Trinity Hall, Cambridge, he initially considered the priesthood before turning to journalism and joining the BBC in the 1960s.

Tully returned to India in 1965 and became known as BBC’s “voice of India,” covering defining moments such as the Bangladesh Liberation War, the Bhopal gas tragedy, Operation Blue Star, and the assassinations of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. His fluency in Hindi, deep cultural insights and respect for Indian society helped him build trust among readers and listeners across generations.

Over his lifetime, he received several honours, including knighthood in 2002 and India’s Padma Bhushan in 2005, in recognition of his distinguished service to journalism and literature.

Coverage, Books and Influence

Tully was especially known for his long tenure with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), where he served as the chief of bureau in New Delhi for 22 years and later reported on the subcontinent as South Asia correspondent. His clear, thoughtful reporting brought complex social and political events in India into sharp relief for international audiences.

Aside from broadcast journalism, Tully was an accomplished author whose books offered nuanced perspectives on Indian society, politics and culture. His works, including No Full Stops in India, India in Slow Motion and The Heart of India, became important texts for understanding the nation’s evolution. He also presented the BBC Radio 4 programme Something Understood, further cementing his reputation as a reflective and empathetic storyteller.

Mark Tully’s passing marks the end of an era in international reporting on India — a legacy that will continue to resonate with journalists, readers and all those who valued his informed, humane voice.