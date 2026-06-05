Debosmita Paul, an Assistant Professor at Delhi University's Shivaji College, was found murdered at her East Delhi residence. CCTV footage showing two masked visitors has emerged as a key lead, while police continue to investigate the case.

The murder of Debosmita Paul, an Assistant Professor at Shivaji College, University of Delhi, has sent shockwaves through the academic community and raised serious concerns about safety within gated residential complexes in the national capital. Paul was found dead at her residence in East Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave, where she had been living alone. Investigators are now piecing together the events leading up to her death, while CCTV footage and witness accounts have provided crucial leads in the case.

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Who Was Debosmita Paul?

Debosmita Paul was an Assistant Professor at Shivaji College, University of Delhi. She was living alone at her sister's flat in Satyam Apartments, a gated residential complex in Vasundhara Enclave, East Delhi.

According to reports, Paul had been living separately from her husband since 2022 following a domestic dispute. The couple married in 2017, and her husband is currently based in Bengaluru.

Colleagues and students have described her as a dedicated academic, and her sudden death has left many in disbelief.

CCTV Footage Reveals Suspicious Visit

During the investigation, police reportedly discovered CCTV footage showing suspicious activity on June 3, the day authorities believe the murder took place.

According to sources, a private cab arrived at the apartment complex at around 3.20 pm carrying three individuals. While the driver remained in the vehicle, a man and a woman, both wearing masks and carrying bags, entered the residential complex. Investigators said the pair allegedly used the staircase instead of the lift to reach Paul's flat.

The two individuals were seen leaving approximately 30 minutes later. Sources further claimed that their clothes appeared different when they exited the building. Police are working to determine whether the visit took place before or after the murder.

Cab Driver Detained For Questioning

Investigators have detained the cab driver and are questioning him about the identities of the passengers. Police have also obtained ride details and other relevant information in an effort to trace the two visitors seen in the CCTV footage.

Authorities believe these individuals could play a key role in solving the case.

No Signs Of Forced Entry

Preliminary findings suggest there were no signs of forced entry into the flat. This has led investigators to suspect that the victim may have known the individuals who entered the residence and willingly allowed them inside.

Since Satyam Apartments is a gated community where visitor entries and exits are monitored, police are carefully examining records and surveillance footage to establish the sequence of events.

Sister Alerted Police After Calls Went Unanswered

The case came to light after Paul's sister, Devarati Paul, became concerned when repeated calls to her sister went unanswered. She subsequently contacted the police and later went to the flat herself.

According to reports, the residence was locked from the outside. Upon entering the flat, she discovered Debosmita Paul's body lying in a pool of blood and immediately alerted the authorities.

Probe Focuses On Cause Of Death

Police said preliminary evidence indicates that the professor suffered a severe head injury, allegedly caused by a heavy object. Investigators also found that the veins in her wrist had been severed.

A post-mortem examination is being conducted at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital to determine the exact cause and time of death. Meanwhile, police continue to question neighbours, domestic staff and other individuals connected to the victim as the investigation progresses.