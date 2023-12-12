'Who needs 'Money Heist' fiction': PM Modi slams Congress over Rs 351-crore cash haul from party MP (WATCH)

In a bold move, the BJP amplified tensions by circulating a video on X showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a character from 'Money Heist.' The video appeared to show him enjoying funds allegedly linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 12) took a firm swipe at the Indian National Congress in response to the Income Tax department's seizure of Rs 350 crore in black money and nearly 3 kg of gold ornaments from Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's premises. Taking a reference to the popular series 'Money Heist,' PM Modi condemned the Congress, accusing the party of plundering the nation for over seven decades.

Expressing his viewpoint on X, PM Modi said, "In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!"

BJP's video portrays Rahul Gandhi in 'Money Heist' sequence amidst record I-T recovery (WATCH)

In a bold move, the BJP amplified tensions by circulating a video on X depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a character from 'Money Heist.' The video appeared to show him enjoying funds allegedly linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu.

The recent operation by the Income Tax Department resulted in an unprecedented recovery of Rs 353 crore, marking the largest single amount ever seized by the department. This substantial sum has sparked intense political discourse, igniting a fierce exchange between the BJP and the Congress.

The investigation, which began last Wednesday, revealed substantial stacks of currency notes stored in an almirah on the Congress MP's premises. The sheer volume of cash prompted the Income Tax department to seek assistance from banks and cash-counting machines.