BJP's video portrays Rahul Gandhi in 'Money Heist' sequence amidst record I-T recovery (WATCH)

The investigation commenced last Wednesday, revealing stacks of currency notes stashed in the almirah within the premises of the Congress MP. The sheer volume of cash prompted the Income Tax department to enlist the assistance of banks and cash-counting machines.

Amidst a brewing political storm, the BJP escalated tensions on Tuesday by releasing a video on X platform featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi depicted as a character from 'Money Heist.' The video portrayed him in a sequence enjoying funds purportedly linked to his party MP Dhiraj Sahu.

The Income Tax Department's recent operation has witnessed a record-breaking recovery of Rs 353 crore, marking the highest-ever single operation amount retrieved by the department. This significant sum has transformed the case into a focal point of intense political debate, triggering a heated exchange between the BJP and the Congress.

Disha Salian death case: Maharashtra govt to form SIT; check details

The investigation commenced last Wednesday, revealing stacks of currency notes stashed in the almirah within the premises of the Congress MP. The sheer volume of cash prompted the Income Tax department to enlist the assistance of banks and cash-counting machines.

However, technical issues emerged as numerous machines malfunctioned due to the colossal amount of money involved. Reports indicate that 176 bags filled with cash were delivered to the State Bank of India (SBI) branch assigned for the counting process.

'Strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat...' PM Modi pens thoughts on SC verdict on Article 37

Several social media users reacted to the video and slammed the Congress. Here are few tweets.