Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BJP's video portrays Rahul Gandhi in 'Money Heist' sequence amidst record I-T recovery (WATCH)

    The investigation commenced last Wednesday, revealing stacks of currency notes stashed in the almirah within the premises of the Congress MP. The sheer volume of cash prompted the Income Tax department to enlist the assistance of banks and cash-counting machines.

    BJP video portrays Rahul Gandhi in 'Money Heist' sequence amidst record I-T recovery (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    Amidst a brewing political storm, the BJP escalated tensions on Tuesday by releasing a video on X platform featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi depicted as a character from 'Money Heist.' The video portrayed him in a sequence enjoying funds purportedly linked to his party MP Dhiraj Sahu.

    The Income Tax Department's recent operation has witnessed a record-breaking recovery of Rs 353 crore, marking the highest-ever single operation amount retrieved by the department. This significant sum has transformed the case into a focal point of intense political debate, triggering a heated exchange between the BJP and the Congress.

    Disha Salian death case: Maharashtra govt to form SIT; check details

    The investigation commenced last Wednesday, revealing stacks of currency notes stashed in the almirah within the premises of the Congress MP. The sheer volume of cash prompted the Income Tax department to enlist the assistance of banks and cash-counting machines.

    However, technical issues emerged as numerous machines malfunctioned due to the colossal amount of money involved. Reports indicate that 176 bags filled with cash were delivered to the State Bank of India (SBI) branch assigned for the counting process.

    'Strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat...' PM Modi pens thoughts on SC verdict on Article 37

    Several social media users reacted to the video and slammed the Congress. Here are few tweets.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained How shutter magic of Aditya L-1's SUIT showed Sun in a new perspective

    Explained: How shutter magic of Aditya L-1's SUIT showed Sun in new perspective

    Delhi HC dismisses Omar Abdullah's plea for divorce from estranged wife gcw

    Delhi HC dismisses Omar Abdullah's plea for divorce from estranged wife

    Governor attacked thrice within 5 km; where is law and order in Kerala, asks BJP anr

    Governor attacked thrice within 5 km; where is law and order in Kerala, asks BJP

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah expresses frustration over lack of Centre's cooperation in drought management

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah expresses frustration over lack of Centre's cooperation in drought management

    CM Ibrahim expells HD Deve Gowda from JDS presidency, rebel camp appoints CK Nanu as new chief vkp

    CM Ibrahim expells HD Deve Gowda from JDS presidency, rebel camp appoints CK Nanu as new chief

    Recent Stories

    Explained How shutter magic of Aditya L-1's SUIT showed Sun in a new perspective

    Explained: How shutter magic of Aditya L-1's SUIT showed Sun in new perspective

    Delhi HC dismisses Omar Abdullah's plea for divorce from estranged wife gcw

    Delhi HC dismisses Omar Abdullah's plea for divorce from estranged wife

    Governor attacked thrice within 5 km; where is law and order in Kerala, asks BJP anr

    Governor attacked thrice within 5 km; where is law and order in Kerala, asks BJP

    Year Ender 2023 From Chandrayaan 3 to Manipur violence Top 10 most searched news events in India gcw

    Year Ender 2023: From Chandrayaan-3 to Manipur violence - Top 10 most searched news events in India

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah expresses frustration over lack of Centre's cooperation in drought management

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah expresses frustration over lack of Centre's cooperation in drought management

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon