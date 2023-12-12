TMC MP Mahua Moitra asked to vacate bungalow following expulsion from Lok Sabha

The TMC MP faced expulsion on December 8 following the House's acceptance of the Ethics Committee's report. The report highlighted her alleged acceptance of gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman, an act seen as a breach of parliamentary conduct.

Following Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha, the Parliament's Housing Committee took action, directing the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to ensure Moitra vacates her official residence. This move came days after the Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee found her guilty of accepting illicit gratification, sparking a controversy.

The TMC MP faced expulsion on December 8 following the House's acceptance of the Ethics Committee's report. The report highlighted her alleged acceptance of gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman, an act seen as a breach of parliamentary conduct.

The Ethics Committee investigation, triggered by a complaint from BJP's Nishikant Dubey, accused Moitra of unethical behavior. It emphasized her sharing of Lok Sabha website login details with unauthorized individuals, raising concerns about national security implications.

Dubey specifically alleged that Moitra accepted gifts in exchange for raising questions targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament at the businessman's behest.

In response to her expulsion, Moitra approached the Supreme Court, labeling the decision as "illegal" and denouncing the parliamentary panel's actions. She condemned the move as an attempt by the government to wield the committee as a tool for silencing opposition voices.

Moitra, in her public statements, likened the expulsion to being tried in a "kangaroo court" and accused the government of leveraging parliamentary bodies for political gains against the opposition.