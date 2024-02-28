Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Major setback for Congress in Himachal Pradesh; Minister Vikramaditya Singh quits Sukhu government

    In his resignation announcement during a press conference, Vikramaditya Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the government's functioning, citing attempts to silence legislators' voices and a lack of fulfilment of promises

    Major setback for Congress in Himachal Pradesh; Minister Vikramaditya Singh quits Sukhu government
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    In a significant esacalation of crisis within the Congress-led government of Himachal Pradesh, Minister Vikramaditya Singh has tendered his resignation. Singh, who serves as the Public Works Department (PWD) minister in the Sukhu administration, made this announcement during a press conference held on Wednesday, adding fuel to the simmering discontent within the party ranks.

    Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, expressed his grievances with the government's functioning during the press briefing, displaying evident dissatisfaction. He lamented what he perceived as attempts to undermine him and voiced his concern over the stifling of legislators' voices within the party.

    Addressing the media, Singh remarked, "The Congress government in Himachal was formed through collective efforts. I have refrained from criticizing the government's actions thus far. For me, the trust of the people holds paramount importance over any position. However, attempts to silence the MLAs' voices have been made, and the repercussions are evident today." Singh emphasized that he had consistently raised these concerns with the party leadership, highlighting a lack of decisive action and fulfillment of promises made.

    Expressing his dismay, Singh asserted, "Mere promises are insufficient; they must be followed through. I am disheartened by the disrespect shown. Despite our unwavering support over the past year, we have been subjected to insult and neglect."

    Singh invoked historical references, citing the words of Bahadur Shah Zafar to illustrate his feelings of being disregarded. "We have been denied the respect we deserve, reminiscent of Zafar's poignant words about the lack of even two yards of land for his burial in Koo-e-Yaar. The party leadership must take cognizance of these grievances," he added, urging the high command to intervene.

    Vikramaditya Singh's resignation further compounds the challenges facing the already beleaguered Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, prompting speculation about the future course of action within the party and its implications for the state's political landscape.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    3500 kg drugs worth over Rs 1000 crore seized during NCB-Navy joint operation off Gujarat coast

    3500 kg drugs worth over Rs 1000 crore seized during NCB-Navy joint operation off Gujarat coast

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-86 February 28 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-86 February 28 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Pak Zindabad slogan at Congress MP's celebration: FIR lodged, FSL to check raw footage, says Karnataka HM vkp

    Pak Zindabad slogan at Congress MP's celebration: FIR lodged, FSL to check raw footage, says Karnataka HM

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: '234 seats covered in 6 months...' TN BJP chief K Annamalai terms En Mann En Makkal Padayatra experience of a lifetime

    '234 seats covered in 6 months...' TN BJP chief K Annamalai recalls En Mann En Makkal Padayatra (WATCH)

    Indian jeweller booked in the US for multimillion-dollar international trade fraud scheme

    Indian jeweller booked in the US for multimillion-dollar international trade fraud scheme

    Recent Stories

    cricket KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment osf

    KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment

    'The Sabarmati Report' teaser: Vikrant Massey takes charge as journalist in the film based on true events RKK

    'The Sabarmati Report' teaser: Vikrant Massey takes charge as journalist in the film based on true events

    Football ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC keep playoff hopes alive with 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC - WATCH highlights osf

    ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC keep playoff hopes alive with 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC - WATCH highlights

    cricket Ravindra Jadeja's fanboy moment: Strikes a pose in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse osf

    Ravindra Jadeja's fanboy moment: Strikes a pose in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse

    3500 kg drugs worth over Rs 1000 crore seized during NCB-Navy joint operation off Gujarat coast

    3500 kg drugs worth over Rs 1000 crore seized during NCB-Navy joint operation off Gujarat coast

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon