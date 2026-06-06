BJP leader Anurag Thakur slammed the Himachal Pradesh govt, alleging it is enjoying luxuries instead of serving people. He questioned its integrity, citing internal leaders' references to 'suitcases' (bribes) and criticised CM Sukhu's remarks.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, alleging that the ruling party is solely interested in "enjoying luxuries" rather than addressing the concerns of the common man.

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Speaking to reporters at the Circuit House in Hamirpur, Thakur asserted that the government's administrative integrity is under scrutiny, not just by the opposition, but by its own leaders. "If the opposition raised questions, it would be a political matter. But here, the government's own Vice-Chairman has questioned its functioning by referring to 'suitcases' (bribes). The state government representatives must answer: " Who is providing these suitcases, and where is the money coming from?" Thakur questioned.

Response to CM Sukhu

Responding to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's comments regarding election candidates, Thakur said, "It does not befit a Chief Minister to diminish the value of candidates who campaigned under the scorching sun and earned the public's mandate. The BJP has secured a two-thirds majority in these areas; the people have voted for the BJP's ideology, and the Congress is clearly unable to digest this defeat."

Financial Instability Highlighted

Highlighting the state's financial instability, the Hamirpur MP pointed out, "There is an outstanding liability of Rs 2,000 crore for the Bhanupali-Bilaspur rail line. The state government is failing to clear these dues. In such a scenario, one must wonder where the funding for any new railway projects will come from."

Call for Environmental Action

Thakur participated in a tree plantation drive at the Circuit House under the 'Now for Climate' initiative. Expressing alarm over environmental degradation, "Across the world, glaciers are melting, sea levels are rising, monsoon patterns are disrupted, temperatures are soaring to 52 degrees Celsius, and agriculture is suffering. The air has become so polluted that even breathing has become difficult...whether it concerns water, trees, or the environment at large, we must strive to improve things by planting as many trees as possible, conserving water, and minimizing pollution...we need to plant more trees, reduce felling, and prevent forest fires...this will also help save the countless animals and birds that perish in forest fires", he said. (ANI)