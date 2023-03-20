Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Padma Lakshmi, Kerala's first transgender lawyer

    Padma Lakshmi's achievement is being praised on social media after Joyita Mondal, who became India's first transgender judge. She was appointed a judge in the Lok Adalat of Islampur in West Bengal in 2017.

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    Padma Lakshmi became the first transgender woman to be enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Kerala on Sunday. The state's industries minister P Rajeev shared a photograph of the lawyer on his official Instagram account.

    According to the minister's post, Padma Lakshmi was one of 1,500 law graduates who were handed over the Bar enrolment certificate and an event organised by the Bar Council of India. Padma Lakshmi graduated from Ernakulam Government Law College.

    The industries minister praised the young lawyer's efforts in an Instagram post, noting that she had to face a society that was not exactly kind or supportive in order to carve a route for herself.

    "Congratulations to Padma Lakshmi who overcame all the hurdles of life and enrolled as the first transgender advocate in Kerala. Becoming the first is always the hardest achievement in history. There are no predecessors on the way to the goal. Obstacles will be inevitable. There will be people to mute and discourage. Padma Lakshmi has written her name in the legal history by overcoming all this," the industries minister said in the post translated from Malayalam to English.

    "May Padma Lakshmi's life inspire more people from the transgender sector to enter advocacy," he added.

    Several Instagram users were elated by the heart-warming post and many of them posted red heart emoji. "Congrats and welcome to the Advocate community," one user commented on the minister's post.

    In 2018, Vidya Kamble was chosen as a member judge in a Lok Adalat in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Later that year, Guwahati-born Swati Bidhan Baruah became the third transgender justice to preside over cases in the nation.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
