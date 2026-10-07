Former schoolteacher Neha Bhatt rebuilt her life after losing her left leg in a bus accident. She went viral for performing Garba with a prosthetic leg and is now an entrepreneur running her Ampu-Tea stall and an avid trekker.

When the odds are stacked against you, true resilience is found in choosing to dance anyway. This was what a woman, identified as Neha Bhatt, with a prosthetic leg proved after her energetic Garba dance, proving that passion and determination can transcend physical hurdles that come in your way.

In a video posted on her Instagram handle, Neha Bhatt was seen dressed in traditional festive attire, joyfully performing Garba steps alongside fellow revellers with absolute grace and energy. Her prosthetic leg was no barrier as she effortlessly kept pace with the traditional beats, matching every turn and hand movement with infectious enthusiasm.

Since the physical hurdles could not stop her from enjoying the festive occasion, Neha Bhatt's Garba performance has gone viral on social media.

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Neha Bhatt’s Enthusiastic Garba Performance Goes Viral

Neha Bhatt’s left leg had to be amputated following a severe bus accident in November 2021. The life-threatening accident confined the former schoolteacher to her home for almost a year as she struggled with physical recovery and emotional isolation.

With a prosthetic leg, Neha began stepping back into society and gradually rebuilding her life with remarkable courage and determination. A viral video of her playing Garba seamlessly in a prosthetic leg has grabbed attention across social media platforms.

Sharing on her Instagram, Neha was seen dressed in a colourful, traditional chaniya choli, moving in perfect sync with the rhythmic festive beats alongside fellow dancers. Her left leg, supported by a prosthetic limb, moved with complete freedom, matching every spin and hand movement with flawless rhythm and energy.

Over the last five days of Navratri, Neha Bhatt has posted several videos of her doing Garba in various vibrant traditional outfits, capturing the hearts of netizens with each energetic clip. Her amputated leg has never been an obstacle to celebrating life to the fullest.

Her festive posts have drawn attention on social media, with Neha Bhatt continuing to share videos of her Garba performances during Navratri despite having a prosthetic leg.

Who Is Neha Bhatt?

The viral video of Neha Bhatt performing Garba with a prosthetic leg has put her in the spotlight, but her story extends far beyond a festive celebration. Neha comes from a humble family background in Mahuva, Gujarat, where her father worked as an electrician.

Following her 12th standard education, Neha pursued her passion for teaching, taking up a job as a pre-primary school teacher to support her family and contribute towards paying off a home loan. However, in November 2021, her life turned upside down following a major accident while traveling from Ahmedabad to Mahuva in a GSRTC bus.

Since Neha was seated in the front row, she absorbed the brunt of the collision. She was a severely injured passenger on the bus and suffered critical blood loss, leaving doctors with no choice but to amputate her left leg. The life-altering tragedy kept her confined to a room before raising INR 10 lakh to undergo medical procedures and fit her prosthetic limb.

With crowdfunded money, Neha Bhatt got fitted with a high-performance prosthetic leg, allowing her to take her first bold steps toward regaining her mobility and independence. The tragedy, which became a dark chapter of her life, ultimately became the catalyst for her transformation into an entrepreneur and adventurer.

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Standing Up On Her Feet

Since Neha Bhatt realised that she could no longer rely on teaching as her primary path forward, she made the bold decision to reinvent herself through entrepreneurship. Driven by a desire to be self-reliant and financially independent, Neha started her own tea stall near the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

She named her tea stall Ampu-Tea, a witty play on the word ‘amputee’ that transformed her identity from a victim of circumstance into a badge of pride and strength. Before tragedy changed her life, Neha was a trekker, travelling hardly outside her hometown of Mahuva, Gujarat.

Following her recovery, Neha Bhatt embraced exploring the world as a solo traveller, setting out to experience everything she had previously missed. Starting with spiritual centres like Dwarka, Somnath, and Nageshwar, Neha’s passion for trekking grew. In 2025, she achieved one of her most ambitious physical milestones yet by completing an arduous 22-kilometer trek to the sacred Kedarnath shrine.

Neha Bhatt also scaled Mount Girman, the highest mountain in Gujarat, proving that physical boundaries dissolve when met with relentless determination. In July this year, Neha travelled to Kashmir to embark on the challenging Baltal route during the Amarnath Yatra on her prosthetic leg.

As a brand ambassador of Ossur India, Neha Bhatt has championed advanced prosthetic technology and empowerment.