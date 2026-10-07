AISA President Neha Bora was detained by Delhi Police. Lawyers and CPI leader Annie Raja alleged her whereabouts were undisclosed for five hours and they were later denied private consultation and the right to file a formal complaint at the station.

Lawyers Allege Denial of Private Consultation He further alleged that although the police allowed the lawyers to meet Bora, the interaction took place in the presence of police personnel and they were not permitted to consult her privately. "The police allowed us to meet her a short while ago, but that interaction took place in the presence of police officers... We were not granted a private meeting, even though one has the right to consult in private; that was not provided. Whatever conversation took place, it happened in the presence of police officers," he said.Advocate Manik Gupta, who was part of the AISA delegation that reached Parliament Street Police Station to meet senior police officials, alleged that the police were not allowing lawyers to enter the premises or register a complaint regarding Bora's whereabouts. "I am not here to stage any kind of protest; I am here to represent my client. I want to file a complaint to find out the whereabouts of Neha Bora, who is currently missing. Please register my complaint and locate her. If she is in your custody, explain how you have managed to keep her in custody after sunset," Gupta said. He questioned the circumstances of the detention, claiming that Bora's phone had also been seized and that the police had refused to accept his complaint. CPI Leader Claims Police Station 'Non-Functional' CPI leader Annie Raja also alleged that the delegation was not being allowed to enter Parliament Street Police Station or the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and that officials were not providing information about Bora. "The Parliament Street Police Station and the DCP’s office—everything is shut down. It appears to be completely non-functional; it’s as if it has been locked up. They aren’t even allowing a single person to enter to file a complaint, nor are they engaging with us or providing any answers," Raja said.Raja questioned where Bora was being held and said the delegation intended to visit other police stations to obtain information about her whereabouts. "Moving forward, we intend to visit as many police stations as we possibly can to find out where she is; it is our duty to do so," she said. AISA's Earlier Allegations Earlier in the day, AISA alleged that its president, Neha Bora, was being detained alone at the Anti-Narcotic Task Force office in Mangolpuri, with no communication for several hours. The association also claimed that her associates were being denied access. "AISA President Neha Bora is being detained alone at the Anti-Narcotic Task Force, Mangolpuri. It is almost 8 PM and there has been no communication with them. Their associates are being denied access and held outside by 7-8 people who are in civil dress," AISA said in a post on X. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora has been detained and brought to the RK Puram Police Station, according to Delhi Police sources, as lawyers and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja reached Parliament Street Police Station late Friday night seeking information about her whereabouts.Advocate Supantha Sinha, who represents Bora, said she was taken into custody at around 5:00 PM, but her whereabouts were disclosed to them only around 10:30 PM. "Neha Bora has been detained here. She was taken into custody around 5:00 PM, and it was only around 10:30 PM that we were informed about her whereabouts. For five hours, no one knew where Neha Bora was. We were only informed of her location after she had already been held in detention for five hours," Sinha said.He further alleged that although the police allowed the lawyers to meet Bora, the interaction took place in the presence of police personnel and they were not permitted to consult her privately. "The police allowed us to meet her a short while ago, but that interaction took place in the presence of police officers... We were not granted a private meeting, even though one has the right to consult in private; that was not provided. Whatever conversation took place, it happened in the presence of police officers," he said.Advocate Manik Gupta, who was part of the AISA delegation that reached Parliament Street Police Station to meet senior police officials, alleged that the police were not allowing lawyers to enter the premises or register a complaint regarding Bora's whereabouts. "I am not here to stage any kind of protest; I am here to represent my client. I want to file a complaint to find out the whereabouts of Neha Bora, who is currently missing. Please register my complaint and locate her. If she is in your custody, explain how you have managed to keep her in custody after sunset," Gupta said. He questioned the circumstances of the detention, claiming that Bora's phone had also been seized and that the police had refused to accept his complaint.CPI leader Annie Raja also alleged that the delegation was not being allowed to enter Parliament Street Police Station or the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and that officials were not providing information about Bora. "The Parliament Street Police Station and the DCP’s office—everything is shut down. It appears to be completely non-functional; it’s as if it has been locked up. They aren’t even allowing a single person to enter to file a complaint, nor are they engaging with us or providing any answers," Raja said.Raja questioned where Bora was being held and said the delegation intended to visit other police stations to obtain information about her whereabouts. "Moving forward, we intend to visit as many police stations as we possibly can to find out where she is; it is our duty to do so," she said.Earlier in the day, AISA alleged that its president, Neha Bora, was being detained alone at the Anti-Narcotic Task Force office in Mangolpuri, with no communication for several hours. The association also claimed that her associates were being denied access. "AISA President Neha Bora is being detained alone at the Anti-Narcotic Task Force, Mangolpuri. It is almost 8 PM and there has been no communication with them. Their associates are being denied access and held outside by 7-8 people who are in civil dress," AISA said in a post on X. (ANI)