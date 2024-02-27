Who is Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, India's newly appointed Lokpal?

The Lokpal, equipped with the authority to investigate, prosecute, and constitute benches for corruption cases involving central government officials, was established through the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar has assumed the role of India's new Lokpal, marking a significant appointment to the anti-corruption ombudsman. The term of the Lokpal Chairman and Members lasts for five years or until the age of 70. These members are selected by the president based on the recommendations of a Selection Committee.

Justice Khanwilkar, with an extensive over six-year tenure in the Supreme Court until his retirement in July 2022, played a pivotal role in landmark decisions ranging from decriminalizing homosexuality to upholding the constitutional validity of stringent provisions in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Rajya Sabha Election 2024: Congress wins 3 seats, 1 for BJP in Karnataka; results of UP, Himachal awaited

Having been appointed as a Bombay High Court judge in March 2000, Khanwilkar later served as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and Madhya Pradesh High Court before ascending to the Supreme Court. His notable contributions include the majority ruling in decriminalizing homosexuality and endorsing the right to die with dignity as an integral part of the right to life and liberty under Article 21.

Furthermore, his involvement in significant cases such as Aadhaar and Sabarimala showcased his impactful role in shaping constitutional decisions. In 2020, he authored the decision supporting the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020, which imposed stringent restrictions on the utilization of foreign funds by NGOs.

The Lokpal, equipped with the authority to investigate, prosecute, and constitute benches for corruption cases involving central government officials, was established through the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

Controversial CAA to be enforced soon, online registration portal ready for launch: Report

This legislation was enacted following a campaign against corruption, led by India Against Corruption, including the prominent figure Anna Hazare. The chairperson is appointed by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, the Speaker of the house, the Chief Justice of India, and an "eminent jurist" nominated by the President.