BJP and SAD have announced a formal alliance under the NDA for the 2027 Punjab elections. Leaders aim to prioritize economic development, youth employment, and creating a drug-free state, ending their separation since 2020.

BJP and SAD Reunite in NDA to Ensure Progress and Safety for Punjab

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday described the alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as a “natural alliance”, saying the two parties had come together to serve Punjab and work towards its development. Nabin said, “I believe that this alliance with the SAD is a natural alliance. We will discuss seat-sharing later, but today, by coming together, we are sending a clear message that we have united to serve Punjab.”

He expressed confidence that the alliance under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would work towards building a drug-free Punjab, providing employment to the state’s youth within their own state, ensuring women’s safety and forming a development-oriented government. “I have full faith that as we come together in the NDA, we will take a resolve to fulfil the vision of building a drug-free Punjab under the leadership of the Prime Minister, providing employment to Punjab’s youth within their own state, ensuring safety for women, and forming a development-oriented government,” he said.

Nabin also welcomed SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other senior party leaders into the NDA. “I once again heartily greet and welcome Sukhbir Singh ji and all his senior colleagues into the NDA family,” he said. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the NDA would form the government in Punjab in the upcoming elections, following the BJP's alliance with the SAD. He said the alliance would work towards addressing farmers' concerns, strengthening the state's economy, creating employment opportunities for youth and eliminating the drug menace and corruption.

Addressing the alliance announcement, Shah said extensive discussions had taken place over the past three months between BJP leader Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on issues concerning Punjab. "Over the past three months, extensive discussions have taken place between Nitin Nabin and Sukhbir Singh Badal regarding the challenges faced by Punjab’s farmers, concerns over the state’s economic development, and the employment issues confronting its youth," Shah said. Shah, Nabin and Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally signal a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance. The two parties have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out over the Union Government's intention to introduce the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately. (ANI)