Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Arjun Ram Meghwal, the newly appointed Law Minister who replaced Kiren Rijiju?

    In a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajasthan, Arjun Ram Meghwal replaced Kiren Rijiju as the Union Law Minster. Know all about the new Law Minister.

    Who is Arjun Ram Meghwal the newly appointed Law Minister who replaced Kiren Rijiju gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 18, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    Following Kiren Rijiju's transfer to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal was named as the next Union law minister on Thursday. Days after challenging the collegium method for choosing judges, Rijiju was removed from his position, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Meghwal will now have charge of culture, parliamentary affairs as Minister of State, and independent charge of the law ministry.

    Born on December 20, 1953, the politician from Bikaner in Rajasthan, holds a law degree from the Dungar College in Bikaner. He completed his law degree in 1977, following which he did his post-graduation. He passed the RAS exams in 1982 and was chosen to serve as the Rajasthan Udhyog Seva.

    Also Read | Kiren Rijiju loses Law Ministry, now assigned to Ministry of Earth Sciences

    In 2009, he was first elected to the House of Representatives as a member of the Bhartiya Janata Party from the Bikaner seat. The politician is a well-known Scheduled Caste community figure and a former IAS officer who was third-time re-elected as an MP from the Bikaner Parliamentary constituency.

    After leaving the civil service, he entered politics and was elected as a BJP member of parliament from Bikaner in 2009. He was then re-elected to the seat in the 2014 elections. He served as the BJP's Lok Sabha top whip during his second stint as an MP.

    Also Read | 'Decision taken': DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM

    He held the position of Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs from 2016 to 2017. From 2017-19, he served as the Union Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation and Parliamentary Affairs. He served as the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises from 2019 until 2023.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cultural heritage should not be part of judiciary Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu gcw

    'Cultural heritage should not be part of judiciary': Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu

    Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role AJR

    'Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role

    Kerala: Newborn found abandoned in Pathanamthitta; Condition stable anr

    Kerala: Newborn found abandoned in Pathanamthitta; Condition stable

    Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes anr

    Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes

    Decision taken DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM gcw

    'Decision taken': DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's househelp arrested after diamond earrings go missing ADC

    Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's househelp arrested after her diamond earrings go missing

    Cultural heritage should not be part of judiciary Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu gcw

    'Cultural heritage should not be part of judiciary': Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu

    Fast X LEAKED: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's action film on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Fast X LEAKED: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's film on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role AJR

    'Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role

    football ATK Mohun Bagan ATKMB to be rebranded to Mohun Bagan Super Giant MBSG from June 1-ayh

    ATK Mohun Bagan to be rebranded to Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon