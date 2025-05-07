On Wednesday, Pakistan's military initiated heavy and unprovoked firing across both the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.

The Indian Army's White Knight Corps on Wednesday paid tribute to Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of the 5 Field Regiment, who was martyred during unprovoked artillery shelling by the Pakistan Army on May 7, 2025. The soldier made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the Poonch sector, where intense cross-border shelling targeted both military posts and civilian habitations.

In an official statement posted on social media, the White Knight Corps said, "#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of L/Nk Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling. We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in #Poonch Sector."

On Wednesday, Pakistan's military initiated heavy and unprovoked firing across both the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border. Civilian areas in the districts of Poonch, Rajouri, and Tangdhar came under intense artillery fire. The shelling has so far resulted in the deaths of at least 15 civilians, with 43 others reported injured. Several homes and civilian infrastructure have sustained significant damage.

The situation remains tense in border villages, with local residents seeking safety in underground bunkers. Despite the danger, many have resolved to stay and support the Indian Army. "We will not leave the place and will support the Indian Army. The ceasefire may be violated again today. The operation is a befitting reply. We have sent the women and children away, but the men will stay here," said a local resident from Rajouri.

The escalation comes on the heels of Operation Sindoor, India's precision strike mission targeting terrorist infrastructure across the border. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier lauded the armed forces for their "precision, alertness, and sensitivity."