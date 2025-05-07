Pakistan Army's indiscriminate shelling along the LoC kills 15 civilians in J&K after India’s anti-terror Operation Sindoor, sparking global concern.

New Delhi: In a severe escalation along the Line of Control (LoC), the Pakistan Army has resorted to indiscriminate artillery shelling targeting innocent civilians in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch, Tangdhar and Uri.

The intense bombardment by an evidently frustrated Pakistani Army following India's anti-terror strike codenamed "Operation Sindoor," has left 15 civilians dead and 59 others injured, including two personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Among the deceased are men, women, and children belonging to diverse religious communities, which goes to show the indiscriminate nature of the Pakistani assault.

The relentless shelling caused extensive destruction, reducing homes to rubble and severely damaging civilian infrastructure.

Violation of International Humanitarian Law

Pakistan’s deliberate targeting of civilian areas can be seen as a grave violation of international humanitarian law, particularly breaching Common Article 3 of the Fourth Geneva Convention. Such actions have previously been prosecuted internationally as war crimes, notably in the tribunals addressing the Yugoslav conflict.

India, in contrast, maintains that its strikes under “Operation Sindoor” were precise, restrained, and explicitly aimed at terrorist facilities responsible for attacks on Indian soil.

In response to Pakistan's shelling, the international community faces growing pressure to address Pakistan's blatant violations, as diplomatic efforts are underway to raise global awareness about these incidents and the overall escalatory actions by Pakistan against civilians.

This recent violence marks yet another dangerous chapter in the ongoing tensions along the LoC, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention and accountability to protect Indian civilians from Pakistan's carnage.