Tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) escalated dramatically on the night of May 6 and 7, as Indian and Pakistani forces exchanged heavy fire following India's launch of Operation Sindoor — a precision strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to a video that surfaced online, a Pakistani citizen standing near Peshawar Airport claimed that four Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets took off in response to the Indian strikes, but only two returned.

Defence sources in India confirmed that Pakistan's army resorted to heavy and unprovoked shelling across both the LoC and International Border, targeting civilian areas in Poonch, Rajouri, and Tangdhar. The artillery barrage has so far claimed the lives of at least 15 civilians and left 43 others injured. Multiple houses and civilian infrastructure were reportedly damaged in the onslaught.

Local villagers in Rajouri have taken shelter in underground bunkers. "We will not leave the place and will support the Indian Army. The ceasefire may be violated again today. The operation is a befitting reply. We have sent the women and children away, but the men will stay here," a resident told reporters.

In response to the developments, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held an emergency meeting with top officials to assess the security situation in border districts.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a separate event to inaugurate 50 Border Roads Organisation projects, lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their surgical precision in Operation Sindoor. "Last night, our armed forces displayed their valour and scripted a new chapter in history. The targets were demolished with such accuracy that civilian areas remained unaffected," he said.