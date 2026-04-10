Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC praised PM Narendra Modi for the Women's Reservation Bill and delimitation. She welcomed the 33% quota for women in Parliament, stating 'where there is political will, there is PM Modi'. Amendments are due April 16.

Shaina NC Lauds PM Modi's 'Political Will'

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Women's Reservation Bill, saying "where there is political will, there is PM Modi," as she welcomed the move to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament.

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Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the Shiv Sena leader said, "Where there is political will, there is PM Modi. The Union Cabinet has taken two important decisions. Two amendments: first, delimitation will be implemented, and second, 33 per cent women's reservation (Nari Shakti Vandan Act) will be implemented."

"Today, women, who constitute only 13-14 per cent of the population in Parliament, will get more seats... We congratulate the Prime Minister for making these changes," she said.

Amendments to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

The government is preparing to introduce amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament on April 16. The proposed amendments are likely to further streamline the implementation of the legislation, which aims to reserve seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The proposed changes would take the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to around 816, with nearly one-third reserved for women. The legislation, along with a Delimitation Bill, is expected to be introduced as Constitutional amendments.

BJP Intensifies Outreach Campaign

Ahead of the parliamentary move, the Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its nationwide outreach campaign through initiatives such as "Mahila Samvad." The programme is designed to directly engage with women across urban and rural areas, spreading awareness about the provisions of the Act and gathering feedback from the ground.

PM Modi on Historic Legislation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also written on the Women's Reservation Bill, describing it as a historic step towards strengthening women's empowerment and ensuring greater participation of women in the country's democratic framework.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Bill reflects the government's commitment to "Nari Shakti" and aims to provide women with a stronger voice in policymaking. He noted that increased representation of women in legislatures would lead to more inclusive and balanced governance. (ANI)