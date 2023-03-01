Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India pee-gate: DGCA rejects pilot's plea, upholds suspension; check details

    Disagreeing with the findings of the internal inquiry into the alleged incident on board an Air India flight where he was accused of urinating on an elderly woman, Shankar Mishra had said the four-month flying ban on him was based on an incorrect understanding of the layout of the aircraft.

    Air India pee-gate: DGCA rejects pilot's plea, upholds suspension; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

    Aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has rejected Air India (AI) pilot's suspension plea for allegedly failing to perform his duties as per rules.

    The DGCA suspended the pilot for three months who operated a New York-Delhi flight on November 26 in which a passenger, Shankar Mishra, urinated on a woman, a decision that was challenged by the pilot and unions.

    Disagreeing with the findings of the internal inquiry into the alleged incident on board an Air India flight where he was accused of urinating on an elderly woman, Shankar Mishra had said the four-month flying ban on him was based on an incorrect understanding of the layout of the aircraft.

    It is reportedly said that Shankar Mishra was drunk when he allegedly urinated on an elderly female co-passenger in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year. Later, he claimed the woman had urinated on herself.

    The airline banned Mishra from flying for a period of four months while saying an independent three-member internal committee found him to be covered under the definition of 'unruly passenger'.

    "We would particularly like to point out that the Internal Inquiry Committee's ruling hinges upon their incorrect understanding of the layout of the Aircraft. When the Committee could not find an adequate explanation as to how the accused could have urinated on the complainant sitting on seat 9A without also affecting the passenger on Seat 9C, it has erroneously gone on to assume that there was a seat 9B in the business class in the aircraft," the statement issued by lawyers Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai said.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Debunking the narrative of Muslim victimhood in India

    Debunking the narrative of Muslim victimhood in India

    Umesh Pal murder case: Yogi Adityanath govt demolishes houses of accused in Prayagraj AJR

    Umesh Pal murder case: Yogi Adityanath govt demolishes houses of accused in Prayagraj

    Asianet Newsable Impact: Rajnath Singh speaks to Bihar CM Nitish about assault on Galwan Valley hero's father

    Asianet Newsable Impact: Rajnath Singh speaks to Bihar CM Nitish about assault on Galwan Valley hero's father

    Delhi LG VK Saxena approves allotment of portfolio to Kailash Gehlot, Rajkumar Anand AJR

    Delhi LG VK Saxena approves allotment of portfolio to Kailash Gehlot, Rajkumar Anand

    Asked to retract statements Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi L-G; check details AJR

    'Asked to retract statements': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi L-G; check details

    Recent Stories

    Debunking the narrative of Muslim victimhood in India

    Debunking the narrative of Muslim victimhood in India

    IPL 2023: Not going to be MS Dhoni or Stephen Fleming as a captain - Faf du Plessis on RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore leadership role-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Not going to be MS Dhoni or Stephen Fleming as a captain' - Faf du Plessis on RCB leadership role

    Amrapali Dubey sexy video Bhojpuri actress Nirahua BOLD rain dance in Karela Man Pat Jayi is too romantic-WATCH

    Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD rain dance in Karela Man Pat Jayi is too romantic

    What is Influenza B Virus? TV actress Debina Bonnerjee got detected by the disease; read the details vma

    What is Influenza B Virus? TV actress Debina Bonnerjee got detected by the disease; read the details

    Potential 10X Cryptocurrencies In The Next Bull Run-vpn

    Potential 10X Cryptocurrencies In The Next Bull Run

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon