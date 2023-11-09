Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    What is your understanding of Sanatana Dharma based on, Madras High Court asks Udhayanidhi Stalin

    The High Court also directed Udhayanidhi to submit a typed copy of his speech. Udhayanidhi's comments had sparked outrage after he mentioned the need to eradicate Sanatana Dharma at a conference. 

    What is your understanding of Sanatana Dharma based on, Madras High Court asks Udhayanidhi Stalin
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 9:17 AM IST

    The Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to provide the basis of the research behind his contentious speech about eliminating elements of Sanatana Dharma. These comments were made by Justice Anitha Sumanth during a hearing of petitions questioning why Udhayanidhi, HRCW Minister Sekar Babu, and MP A Raja continue to hold office despite their statements about 'Sanatana Dharma'.

    Justice Anitha inquired about the foundation of Udhayanidhi's understanding of Sanatana Dharma and the research supporting his equation of Varnashrama Dharma with Sanatana Dharma. The Court also instructed Stalin to submit a typed copy of his speech.

    On September 2, at a conference organized by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai, Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that certain elements needed to be eradicated, akin to how diseases like dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus are eliminated. This statement led to significant public outrage.

    Members of the right-wing organization Hindu Munnani subsequently filed three writ petitions in the High Court, objecting to Stalin's remarks. They sought an explanation from Stalin, Sekarbabu, and A Raja as to how they could continue to hold public offices after participating in a conference advocating the annihilation of Sanatana Dharma. The petitioners argued that Sanatana Dharma and Hinduism should be considered as one, and they contended that the DMK leaders could not justify their comments by claiming they only spoke against Sanatana Dharma and not Hinduism.

    Senior Counsel P Wilson, representing Udhayanidhi Stalin, argued that the writ was not maintainable because Stalin had not violated his oath of office. Wilson further stated that Stalin had merely called for the eradication of certain problematic aspects of Sanatana Dharma, particularly the 'Varnashrama Dharma,' which relates to duties based on the four varnas or class and caste divisions.

    Wilson informed the Court that much of what Stalin quoted was consistent with Dr. BR Ambedkar's calls for the eradication of caste-based division, and that both Ambedkar's speeches and Stalin's Sanatana Dharma speech were primarily based on a proprietary text published by Banaras Hindu University between 1902 and 1937.

    "The principles of Varnashrama are rooted in the Manusmriti, upon which Sanatana Dharma is built," Wilson argued. He pointed out that the caste divide prescribed by these principles was so deeply entrenched that even the President of India was not immune from it, citing an incident where former President Ramnath Kovind and his wife were denied entry into a temple due to their Dalit status.

    The Court then requested Wilson to provide copies of the invitation cards for the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association conference where Stalin delivered the speech in September of the same year, along with a typed copy of the speech itself.

    When asked to present these texts, Udhyanidhi argued that it would be in violation of Article 20(3) of the Constitution, which states that "No person accused of any offence shall be compelled to be a witness against himself." He also alleged that the petitioners had affiliations with a party associated with the BJP and accused them of using the court as a platform for political debates.

    Udhayanidhi clarified that his remarks regarding Sanatana Dharma were not intended to show disrespect to any religion and that he opposed discriminatory religious practices.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 9:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-495 November 09 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-495 November 09 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Man brutally kills his father-in-law in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Man brutally kills his father-in-law in Idukki

    kerala news live 09 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Aluva rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment likely to be pronounced today

    Armed forces seek 5000 lorries to ramp up transport capability

    Armed forces seek 5000 lorries to ramp up transport capability

    WHO hails India for reducing TB cases at double the rate than rest of the world

    WHO hails India for reducing TB cases at almost double the rate than rest of the world

    Recent Stories

    Elvish Yadav case: Snakes discovered with missing teeth from Youtuber's aides, five suspects arrested RKK

    Elvish Yadav case: Snakes discovered with missing teeth from Youtuber's aides, five suspects arrested

    UK PM Rishi Sunak wife Akshata Murty light diyas as they host special diwali event see photos gcw

    UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty light diyas as they host special Diwali event | SEE PHOTOS

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-495 November 09 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-495 November 09 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Man brutally kills his father-in-law in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Man brutally kills his father-in-law in Idukki

    kerala news live 09 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Aluva rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment likely to be pronounced today

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon