Union Minister Sanjay Seth claims West Bengal is demanding change and a BJP government. He criticised CM Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali incident and poor law and order, predicting a repeat of Bihar's election results for the BJP.

Ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Tuesday asserted that the people are demanding a change, favouring a BJP government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Seth said, "The people of West Bengal are chanting, 'We need change, we want a BJP government.' I was in Basirhat yesterday. We saw the enthusiasm of the people there. A crowd of 10,000 people was present at the nomination ceremony alone... Mamata Banerjee is now disappointed because the people of Bengal have cast her aside."

Seth Criticises TMC on Law and Order, Sandeshkhali Incident

Seth criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress over law and order issues, citing the Sandeshkhali incident. "Why has the Sandeshkhali incident become a stigma across India? On one hand, the Prime Minister is preaching the message of 'Save the daughter, educate the daughter, raise the daughter,' and on the other, who is Mamata Banerjee defending? Sheikh Shahjahan of Sandeshkhali, the main accused... Today, there is no rule of law anywhere there. When our judicial officers are surrounded for hours and our Chief Justice, sitting in Delhi, is worried, what does this indicate?... There are no jobs there... How long will such governance continue there? Therefore, the people of Bengal are in favour of change... When the results are announced on the 4th, there will be a repeat of Bihar," he added.

Election Details and 2021 Results

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a high-voltage contest between the TMC and BJP, with multiple parties vying for influence in the state. Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the TMC recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.