Violent clashes broke out between TMC and Humayun Kabir's AUJP supporters in Murshidabad over a crude bomb incident. Supporters used lathis and stones. Kabir launched a protest, demanding action against a police officer and TMC workers.

Clash Erupts in Murshidabad

Trinamool Congress and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir's supporters violently clashed with each other on Thursday over the crude bomb incident. The supporters used lathis to attack each other, pelted stones and damaged the vehicles standing on the side of the road. The security forces quickly gained control of the situation and dispelled the supporters involved in the violence.

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Humayun Kabir Launches Protest

This comes after Humayun Kabir visited the Nowda area today, where the crude bombs were hurled late on Wednesday night, ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal. Humayun Kabir organised a sit-in protest, alleging that a police officer lathi-charged his supporters in the night and demanded the removal of the officer. He also urged EC to take action against the TMC workers involved in the clash today.

"We want the Nowda police officer who lathi-charged my supporters overnight. This should not be done. The Election Commission should take action on them... A new officer should be posted there. Until then, I will keep sitting here in protest... My people are being hit and threatened. This should not happen. Election Commission should take action against the TMC workers who did all this," Humayun Kabir said.

EC Seeks Report, Security Beefed Up

Election Commission sought a report from DM/DEO on the tensions in the Nowda tension between Humayun Kabir and TMC workers, ECI officials said.

Security personnel were deployed to control the situation as tensions escalated between party workers and police during the polling process. The police were forced to use mild lathi charge to dispel some of the crowd, but denied that the situation was out of hand.

Eyewitness Recounts Fear

An eye-witness of the crude bomb hurling incident said, "This incident probably happened between 8:00 and 8:30 PM. In this incident, a woman was injured. We cannot say who was involved in it. We are very scared; another incident could happen at any moment. Leaders had come here, so it's possible that trouble might arise again because of this."

West Bengal Election Context

West Bengal is witnessing a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)