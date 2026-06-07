A 28-year-old man died after collapsing at a concert in Worli, Mumbai, prompting police to file an ADR. In a separate incident at the same event, a 31-year-old woman also fell ill but is now stable. An investigation is underway.

A night of live music ended in tragedy at a concert in Worli when a 28-year-old male attendee collapsed and was later declared dead at a nearby hospital, while during the same event, a 31-year-old woman also fell, requiring urgent medical treatment.

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ADR Filed, Police Investigate

According to Mumbai police, "an Accidental Death Report (ADR) ADR no 17/2026 was registered yesterday at Tardeo Police Station regarding the death of a 28-year-old male, who was brought dead to the Breach Candy hospital. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the deceased had attended a concert held in the NSCI Dome Worli." The Police further said, "During the event, he reportedly experienced a medical emergency and was transported by ambulance from the concert venue to Breach Candy Hospital, where he was declared dead."

In a separate incident during the same concert, Mumbai Police informed that another female, aged 31, complained of ill health and was shifted to Jaslok Hospital for medical treatment. The police said, "She received the necessary medical care and is presently reported to be in stable condition. As per the enquiry and stated by her, she had consumed Alcohol and energy drinks during that time."

"No drug substance used was revealed. Further investigation surrounding the death of the deceased is in progress. We are examining the inside CCTV cameras and other electronic devices," Mumbai Police added.

Past Concert Deaths in Mumbai

Earlier in April, at least two people died due to an alleged drug overdose at a music event held on April 11 at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai, police officials informed. It remains unclear what kind of substance the deceased had consumed and who supplied it to them, according to officials. Police said that a case was registered at the Vanrai Police Station in Mumbai. Five people have been arrested in connection with the case, including one individual associated with the event. (ANI)