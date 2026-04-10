Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar asserts a direct electoral contest between the BJP and TMC in West Bengal. PM Modi criticizes the TMC for allegedly insulting President Droupadi Murmu, calling it an insult to tribals and the Constitution.

Direct fight between TMC and BJP

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday said there is a direct fight between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in West Bengal polls. "We have no reason to worry about Humayun Kabir, nor do we have the time. There is a direct fight between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. What Humayun Kabir will do is Humayun Kabir's matter," he told ANI, answering a query on the purported viral video of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir.

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Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

PM Modi slams TMC over alleged insult to President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed rallies in West Bengal on Thursday, slammed TMC over "lapses in the protocol" during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu for a tribal conference in West Bengal. "What kind of mentality does a TMC have that can insult even the country's first tribal woman President? How much arrogance is there? President Droupadi Murmu ji had come here for a major event of the Santhal community; no matter which government is in power in the country, it is your duty under the Constitution to give due respect to the President. But this arrogant TMC government doesn't consider even the country's President to be anything," he said.

"Is it just because our President Ji is the daughter of the tribal community that you feel entitled to insult her? This is an insult to all tribals of the country, this is an insult to all women of the country, this is an insult to the Constitution of the country," he added. (ANI)