West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal announced a three-layer security system for vote counting on May 4 and ruled out any repolling. CM Mamata Banerjee dismissed exit polls, expressing confidence that TMC will win.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Thurday that a three-layer security has been put in place as the state gears up for the final preparations ahead of the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. He also ruled out repolling in Nadia, Kolkata North and Kolkata South, a day after political parties witnessed tensions and incidents of clashes on the second and final day of polling in West Bengal

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No Repolling Scheduled

"Everything is complete in Nadia, Purba Bardhaman, Kolkata North and Kolkata South. No repolling is scheduled here. Partial work was complete, by the time I received report, in Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and other districts. But there was no issue of repolling there...Maybe at this point in time, 80-90% of the work is complete. I am speaking to you based on the reports received at 3-3.30 pm," CEO Agarwal told reporters here.

QR Code-Based Security Mechanism

The official also said that a three-tier security mechanism has been prescribed for entry at counting centres "For counting agents and counting personnel, ECI has started a QR code. It has been started from these elections itself when votes are counted in the 5 states that went to polls. ECI has also said that any by-election or election that takes place after this, this will be brought into use. So, there will be a QR code in appointment letters generated by ECI software. A 3-layer security is put in place. In the third layer of security, verification will be done through QR code." he added.

Mamata Banerjee Slams Exit Polls

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday levelled serious allegations against the BJP over the exit poll projections, calling it paid and "circulated from the BJP office." Affirming confidence in the public, she said that TMC will cross "226 in 2026."

In a self-made video shared on X, the CM appreciated the people of West Bengal for massive participation in the polling process, as the combined voter turnout of the two polling phases hit 92.67%. She further lambasted the BJP, accusing it of allegedly circulating false numbers in the media, which claimed the BJP's victory in West Bengal.

High-Stakes Battle and Record Turnout

The second phase of polling in West Bengal saw intense competition across key constituencies. While the TMC maintains that its welfare schemes will ensure a return to power, the BJP's narrative focuses heavily on corruption allegations and law-and-order issues.

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll participation in West Bengal (Phase-II) stood at 91.66 per cent till 7:45 PM. In phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, resulting in a staggering combined poll percentage over the two phases at 92.47 per cent.(ANI)