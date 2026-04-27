BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi expressed confidence in the party's victory in West Bengal elections. He cited high voter turnout in the first phase as a sign of people's anger against CM Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

BJP Confident of Victory in West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi on Monday exuded confidence in the party's victory in West Bengal Assembly elections, basing his claims on high voter turnout in phase-1 polling, stating that people's anger against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was visible at booths.

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Speaking with ANI, Sanjay Saraogi said that people are "fed up" with Trinamool Congress and looking towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for change. "The people of Bengal have made up their minds. The way record voting took place in the first phase of elections, the anger of the people against TMC and Mamata Banerjee was visible at the booths. The people of Bengal are fed up with TMC and are looking towards the Prime Minister. In the coming times, the BJP will form the government there with a full majority," he said.

Additionally, BJP leader Ramkripal Yadav also stated that people of West Bengal want a change and have stopped believing in TMC. "TMC is Mamata Banerjee's party. If people do not believe in TMC, then how can they believe in Didi? People have decided there that they want change... I believe that a new government will form there under the leadership of the BJP," he said.

TMC Hits Back at 'Outsiders'

Earlier, Trinamool Congress State General Secretary Tanmay Ghosh claimed that 'no outsider', including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be seen in West Bengal from 11 am on May 4. "By 11 am on 4th May, you won't find any of these outsiders, be it the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, or CMs from various states, on the soil of Bengal... We have been saying from day one that TMC will form the government with at least 230 to 250 seats. People's blessings are with the TMC, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee," he said.

High Voter Turnout in Phase 1

The first phase of polling on April 23 saw a staggering 92.35% voter turnout across the state. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The second phase of polling will take place on April 29 and the results will be declared on May 4, along with Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.