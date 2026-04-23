BJP candidate Subhendu Sarkar claimed he was injured and his car was vandalised by TMC workers in Kumarganj during the West Bengal polls. He alleged that his polling agents were forcibly removed and that he was attacked at a polling booth.

BJP Candidate Alleges Attack by TMC

As the first phase of polling for West Bengal elections is underway, BJP candidate from Kumarganj, Subhendu Sarkar, claimed that he was injured and his car was vandalised by TMC workers who attacked him in his Assembly constituency.

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Speaking with the media, Subhendu Sarkar alleged that agents in multiple polling stations were "forcibly removed" and when he went to assess the situation on ground at Booth No. 24, the TMC workers allegedly attacked him and his team. He further alleged that the Central forces deployed at the station were not present during the attack. "In the Kumarganj Assembly constituency, our polling agents in 8-10 polling stations were forcibly removed. I personally intervened and ensured they were allowed back inside. When I visited Booth No. 24 to inspect the situation on the ground, they launched an attack on my entire team and me; they were clearly intent on creating an atmosphere of intimidation and fear... Central Forces were present at the polling station itself--they were inside the premises. But when I arrived on the scene, I was accompanied only by my bodyguard; there was no one else with us," he said.

Expressing infuriation and disappointment over the incident, Sarkar said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is acting out of "fear and desperation." "Mamata Banerjee has lost the election, and Trinamool Congress are losing all four seats in this region. Out of sheer desperation and fear, they launched an attack on us," he asserted.

Clash Erupts Over Crude Bomb Incident

Earlier in the day, a violent clash also broke out between TMC workers and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir's supporters over the crude bomb incident. The supporters used lathis to attack each other, pelted stones and damaged the vehicles standing on the side of the road. The security forces quickly gained control of the situation and dispelled the supporters involved in the violence.

This came after Humayun Kabir visited the Nowda area today, where the crude bombs were hurled late on Wednesday night, ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal. Humayun Kabir organised a sit-in protest, alleging that a police officer lathi-charged his supporters in the night and demanded the removal of the officer. He also urged EC to take action against the TMC workers involved in the clash. (ANI)