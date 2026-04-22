Asansol's Returning Officer confirms all arrangements, including extensive security and webcasting at all polling stations, are in place for a smooth and peaceful first phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

As the first phase of polling in West Bengal would be held tomorrow, Returning Officer for Asansol Uttar, Aghore Kumar Roy, on Wednesday said that all arrangements have been put in place for smooth and peaceful polling in the constituency.

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Election Schedule

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Security and Polling Arrangements

Speaking to ANI about the preparations, Roy said that polling parties are being dispatched to their designated polling stations with all necessary materials. He informed that extensive security measures have been implemented, with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed at every polling station to ensure free and fair elections. "This is the 281 Asansol Uttar Assembly constituency. Everything is proceeding peacefully and systematically. Polling parties are collecting materials and moving to their designated polling stations. Each booth will have webcasting cameras inside and outside, with CAPF security deployed at every station. Polling begins at 7:00 am, preceded by a mock poll at 5:30 am. Voting will close at 6:00 pm, but anyone in the queue by then will still be allowed to cast their vote. In Asansol, there are 3,313 polling stations, all equipped with uninterrupted webcasting and full security arrangements", he said.

High-Voltage Political Contest

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the Congress could not manage to open its account in the seat tally. After a horrendous performance in the last elections, Congress is aiming to turn the contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into a triangular fight. (ANI)