    WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is NDA's vice presidential candidate; know his net worth and more

    Making the announcement in New Delhi, BJP president J P Nadda lauded Dhankhar as a "kisan putra" (farmer's son) who established himself as a "people's governor".

    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's vice presidential candidate snt
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 16, 2022, 8:20 PM IST

    Jagdeep Dhankar, whose candidature as NDA's vice presidential candidate was announced Saturday, has been in the limelight since becoming governor of West Bengal in July 2019 over frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government.

    A lawyer by profession, Jagdeep Dhankhar forayed into politics in 1989 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan that same year and became a Union Minister in 1990.

    Dhankar, who practised in Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court, was designated a senior advocate in 1990, the same year he became a Union minister.

    He was also a member of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha from 1993 to 1998, representing the Kishangarh constituency.

    The lawyer-turned politician was appointed governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and has since had a tumultuous relationship with the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

    The TMC leadership has often accused him of acting as an `agent of the BJP', while the saffron party in the state looked upon him as an upholder of constitutional norms'.

    On his part, Dhankar has claimed he has gone by the rule book and the Constitution in pointing out issues to the Mamata Banerjee government and the state legislature.

    Acrimony between Dhankhar and the ruling party and its leader often led to messy situations with both levelling accusations at each other over issues ranging from post-poll violence in the state to delays in assent to bills passed in the House besides interference in the functioning of  the civilian bureaucracy and state run universities.

    Dhankar, who has in the past claimed to be a `reluctant politician', graduated with honours in physics from Maharaja's College in Jaipur and an LLB degree from Jaipur University in 1978-79. 

    Before that, he had schooled at Sainik School, Chittorgarh, on a full merit scholarship after his primary education from the government school at village Kithana in Jhunjhunu, where he was born in 1951. He is married to Sudesh Dhankhar and they have a daughter.

    According to reports, Jagdeep Dhankar's net worth last year was approximately between 1.5 to 5 million dollars.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2022, 8:33 PM IST
