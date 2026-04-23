Voting for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway. The Governor and PM Modi have urged citizens, especially youth and women, to vote in large numbers. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari called for peaceful polling.

Governor Urges High Voter Turnout as Phase 1 Begins

Voting for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections commenced on Thursday morning across several constituencies. The State Governor has encouraged citizens to participate in large numbers, particularly the youth and women, in the 'sacred festival of democracy.'

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Official Account of Lok Bhavan, West Bengal, in a post on X stated, "First Phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway today. I urge every voter, particularly the youth and women, to enthusiastically take part in the most sacred festival of democracy and exercise their votes without failing. Every vote is sacred. It has the power to shape the future of West Bengal. - Governor Ravi"

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Calls for Peaceful Polling

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Nandigram & Bhabanipur Assembly Constituencies, Suvendu Adhikari, called for peaceful polling as voting got underway in West Bengal during the first phase of Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said, "We are Hindus, we are Sanatanis. I offered prayers, offered a 'naman.' I spoke to polling agents of my constituency...Polling should be held peacefully."

Arrangements in Place for Smooth Voting

Meanwhile, Polling is underway at a polling station in Birbhum as voting began at 7 am for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday, with officials confirming that arrangements are in place for a smooth process. Polling personnel and security forces were deployed early in the morning to ensure the orderly conduct of voting, with procedures being followed as per the Election Commission guidelines.

Presiding Officer Swati Sarkar Pal said that security and booth-level arrangements have been streamlined to facilitate voters. She said, "Security personnel will manage things outside and send voters inside. BLO plays an important role in these elections and sends the voters inside to cast a vote. "

The Presiding Officer further informed that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are functioning properly and contingency measures are in place in case of any technical issue. "EVM is working fine. If any issue comes up, we will inform the sector officer, and the machine will be replaced within 15 minutes," she added.

PM Modi Encourages Record Turnout

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to turn out in large numbers for the Assembly elections, calling voting a "sacred democratic duty." In separate posts on X, the Prime Minister made a special appeal to youth and women to participate enthusiastically and ensure a record turnout. "The first phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections is today. I call upon all citizens to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. I especially urge my young friends and the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers," he said.

High-Stakes Contest Between TMC and BJP

West Bengal is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

West Bengal is witnessing a two-phase election for its 294 Assembly seats. The first phase covers 152 constituencies, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29.

According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 1,478 candidates are in the fray in the first phase. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)