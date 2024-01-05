Wary of backlash from INDI allies, Congress to initiate seat-sharing talks

The urgency stems from challenges in forming alliances, notably in states like Punjab and West Bengal, and the complexity introduced by past refusals to accommodate certain parties. The seat-sharing agreement is deemed crucial for presenting a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The Congress party has announced the commencement of long-awaited seat-sharing talks within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, leading the five-member national alliance panel, highlighted the top priority assigned to these discussions, acknowledging the potential challenges and extended negotiations anticipated.

Addressing media persons, Wasnik revealed the state-centric approach adopted for the seat talks, recognizing the diverse situations of alliance partners in various provinces. He emphasized the need for swift negotiations and assured that talks would begin promptly as soon as other political parties were prepared.

Party insiders underscored the importance of an early start, particularly in states like Punjab and West Bengal, where alliance-building poses significant challenges. The Congress unit in these states has reservations about aligning with ruling parties, such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and the Trinamool Congress in Bengal.

The complexity of negotiations is further compounded by the recent refusal to accommodate the Samajwadi Party in the Madhya Pradesh elections, adding an additional layer of intricacy to the seat-sharing process.

The seat-sharing agreement is considered a pivotal element of the INDIA coalition, particularly as opposition leaders emphasize the necessity of presenting a unified front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2024 polls.

Setting the stage for discussions, the national alliance panel members briefed key Congress figures, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary KC Venugopal, on the outcomes of their discussions with state units.

Acknowledging the impatience of certain alliance partners, including the TMC, Janata Dal United, AAP, and Shiv Sena, Wasnik assured that discussions would commence shortly, with due consideration for the availability of other parties.

A notable TMC leader emphasized that their party would not participate in joint rallies until the seat-sharing pact is finalized, reflecting the growing impatience among alliance members.

Despite the TMC's previous deadline for seat talks in West Bengal passing, a TMC leader expressed commitment to the alliance while urging swift progress.

Maintaining flexibility on the number of seats the Congress aims to contest independently, Wasnik emphasized the overarching goal of ensuring INDIA's success in the 2024 elections.

The five-member panel, comprising former CMs Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, and senior leaders Mohan Prakash and Salman Khurshid, engaged in discussions with all Congress units to gauge the scope of the alliance.

In a separate meeting, Rahul Gandhi stressed the potential for victory in the 2024 elections through effective communication of the INDIA coalition's message. Kharge, leading a meeting with key party figures, underscored the importance of a robust alliance to counter BJP's attacks.

Highlighting the grassroots strength and ideology of the INDIA alliance, Kharge called for unity in responding to BJP's tactics and urged adherence to the path of truth. The absence of Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, from the meeting was notable.