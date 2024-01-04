Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    In a rarity, Chinese state media lauds PM Modi's 'Bharat narrative'; hails economic growth, foreign policy

    In a commentary featured in the Global Times, Zhang Jiadong, the head of the Center for South Asian Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, lauded India's noteworthy advancements in the realms of economic development, social governance, and foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 9:32 PM IST

    Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has displayed increased strategic confidence and a proactive approach in shaping a "Bharat narrative," according to an article in China's state-run Global Times. Zhang Jiadong, Director of the Center for South Asian Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, commended India's notable progress in economic, social governance, and foreign policy domains in the opinion piece.

    "Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power, he has advocated for a multi-alignment strategy, promoting India's relations with the US, Japan, Russia and other countries and regional organizations," the article said.

    The writer highlighted India's domestic and foreign landscape has changed tremendously compared to four years ago.

    The article pointed out a notable shift in India's foreign policy strategy, emphasizing a move toward a "great power strategy." Recent instances were cited to illustrate India's divergence from the West, opting for a closer alignment with the developing world, particularly evident in its stance during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    "At the same time, India's reservations about Western powers have significantly diminished, and its activities within Western countries have become more frequent, extending beyond organizing large-scale diaspora events," he added.

    Also read: G20 Summit website faced massive DDoS attack with 16 lakh bot hits per minute, reveals I4C CEO

     

    In the realms of politics and culture, the article observed that India has pivoted away from aligning with Western democratic ideals. Instead, there is now a focus on highlighting the unique features of India's democratic framework.

    The author claimed that this shift reflects India's aspiration to break free from its historical colonial legacy and assume the role of a "world mentor," influencing both political and cultural spheres. Additionally, the article emphasized that India is swiftly moving towards a strategy aimed at becoming a significant pole in the multipolar world.

    "India has always considered itself a world power. However, it has only been less than 10 years since India shifted from multi-balancing to multi-alignment, and now it is rapidly transforming toward a strategy of becoming a pole in the multipolar world. The speed of such changes is rarely seen in the history of international relations," he said.

    The article concluded that India, now "transformed, stronger, and more assertive," has emerged as a new geopolitical factor that demands consideration from numerous countries.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 9:32 PM IST
