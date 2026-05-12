Police found a crude bomb and raw materials at a railway quarter in Naihati, West Bengal. This discovery follows an ongoing NIA investigation into a terror angle after 79 crude bombs were seized in South 24 Parganas in late April.

A crude bomb and raw materials were found by police at an abandoned railway quarter on Radhaballabh Road in Ward No. 27 of Naihati Municipality in West Bengal on Tuesday. Naihati Police and Railway Protection Force were present at the spot and were investigating the incident. The spot has been cordoned off with barricade tape for investigation. Further details are awaited.

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NIA Probes Terror Angle in Earlier Recovery

Earlier, on April 27, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over a case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal and started its investigation, considering a terror angle. The anti-terror agency registered a fresh First Information Report (RC-25/2026/NIA/DLI) on early Monday, a day after receiving an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"In pursuance of the MHA order, the NIA has taken over and registered a case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal. The case pertains to the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot on April 25, thereby endangering human life and property. The NIA registered the case on April 26," NIA said on Monday.

The case (FIR No. 62/2026) dated April 25 was initially registered at Uttar Kashipur Police Station under the Bhangar division of Kolkata. The FIR was lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, following credible inputs about the storage of crude bombs and materials used for their preparation.

Acting on the information, state police recovered 79 round-shaped objects suspected to be crude bombs, tied with jute ropes, along with other incriminating materials. These explosives were allegedly stored by unidentified individuals inside an abandoned house near a burial ground in Majherhat (Poilepara) village under Uttar Kashipur police station in South 24 Parganas district. (ANI)