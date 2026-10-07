West Bengal CM visits the family of a victim of the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede, offering financial aid as a high-level SIT probe begins to investigate the tragic incident that killed 19 people.

CM Adhikari Extends Support to Victims

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday visited the family of victim Bikas Bhattacharya in Howrah, following the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede that claimed 19 lives. During his visit, he handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs to the deceased victim's family. He emphasised the government's duty to support the families in their hour of grief. Chief Minister Adhikari asserted that while no compensation can make up for their irreplaceable loss, the financial assistance was handed over to the grieving families. He pledged support to victims in every possible way.

Special Investigation Team Constituted

Earlier on October 21, the West Bengal Government, in consultation with the Calcutta High Court, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the recent October 17 stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, which claimed 19 lives and left several injured. The newly formed panel has been tasked with uncovering the circumstances leading to the tragic incident and providing recommendations to prevent future occurrences.

Probe Committee Composition and Mandate

The high-level probe committee will be chaired by Justice (Rtd.) Anindita Roy Saraswati. Its members include the Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management & Civil Defence Department, Government of West Bengal, and the Director General and Inspector General of Police for the Special Task Force (STF), West Bengal. Additionally, the panel will feature a representative from the Director General and Inspector General of Police (not below the rank of Additional Director General), a representative from the Home and Hill Affairs Department (not below the rank of Joint Secretary), and a representative from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) based in Kolkata. According to the official government notification, the SIT must conduct a comprehensive review of the incident and submit its final report to the state government within three months from the date of the order's issuance. (ANI)

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