West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari visits the home of a Chorbagan stampede victim, announces financial compensation, and confirms a high-level SIT probe to investigate the tragedy that left 19 dead at a Durga Puja pandal.

Compensation Announced for Stampede Victims

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday visited the residence of Chorbagan stampede victim Shubham Sonkar and met his family members. He was accompanied by State Industries Minister Tapas Roy. Speaking to the media after the visit, Chief Minister Adhikari announced compensation for the family; he said that while no compensation can make up for a death, the government has a responsibility towards the victim's family. "Today, compensation was to be given; though no compensation can make up for a death, the government has responsibility. We have given Rs 25 lakh from the government and Rs 2 lakh from the PM's relief fund. He has Rs 27 lakh in his account, and he has two kids, a son and a daughter. The son asked for help finding a job. We will do what is in our power," the Chief Minister said.

SIT Constituted to Investigate Incident

Earlier on October 21, the West Bengal Government, in consultation with the Calcutta High Court, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the recent October 17 stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, which claimed 19 lives and left several injured. The newly formed panel has been tasked with uncovering the circumstances leading to the tragic incident and providing recommendations to prevent future occurrences.

Committee Structure and Mandate

The high-level probe committee will be chaired by Justice (Rtd.) Anindita Roy Saraswati. Its members include the Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management & Civil Defence Department, Government of West Bengal, and the Director General and Inspector General of Police for the Special Task Force (STF), West Bengal. Additionally, the panel will feature a representative from the Director General and Inspector General of Police (not below the rank of Additional Director General), a representative from the Home and Hill Affairs Department (not below the rank of Joint Secretary), and a representative from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) based in Kolkata. According to the official government notification, the SIT must conduct a comprehensive review of the incident and submit its final report to the state government within three months from the date of the order's issuance.

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