Three people died in an explosion during illegal firecracker manufacturing in Bihar's Siwan district. Police have launched an investigation and suspended two local officials for alleged negligence at the police station level.

Tragic Explosion in Siwan

Three people have been confirmed dead after an explosion during the illegal manufacturing of firecrackers in Alampur village under Jamo Bazar police station limits in Bihar's Siwan district, Siwan Police said on Friday. According to the Siwan Police, information about the explosion was received on October 23, following which the station house officer of Jamo Bazar police station reached the spot and inspected the site.

Official Response and Investigation

The District Magistrate, Siwan, Superintendent of Police, Siwan, and Sub-Divisional Officer, Maharajganj, are overseeing the inspection. Teams from the district administration, fire services, electricity department, dog squad and medical department have also been called to the spot.

Administrative Action

The station house officer of Jamo Bazar police station and local chowkidar Chandrika Manjhi have been suspended with immediate effect over alleged negligence at the police station level. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been summoned for a scientific examination of the site. The area has been cordoned off, and evidence is being collected.

Ongoing Inquiry

A preliminary case has been registered based on the police statement, with the Circle Inspector of Maharajganj appointed as the investigating officer. The medical team has confirmed the deaths of three people, while examinations at the site are continuing. Police said further updates would be issued as more details become available.

Taking note of the incident, the Superintendent of Police, Siwan, ordered the formation of a special police team under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Maharajganj, to investigate the matter. Siwan Police said an investigation was underway and necessary action was being taken in all aspects related to the incident. (ANI)