A drawing teacher in Belgharia was brutally thrashed by a group of youths after objecting to public drinking. The assault has sparked outrage among locals, while BJP slammed Bengal’s law-and-order situation, calling it a sign of cultural decline.

West Bengal: A shocking incident unfolded in Belgharia’s Nandanagar area under Kamarhati Municipality’s Ward No 31 early on Saturday morning, when a drawing teacher was allegedly thrashed by a group of youths for objecting to their drinking in public.

The victim, identified as Nirupam Pal, was returning home from a Kali Puja invitation around 6 am when he came across four young men and a woman consuming alcohol on the roadside. Disturbed by their behaviour, he reportedly asked them to stop. Instead of backing down, the group allegedly turned violent.

Scroll to load tweet…

“They Punched and Kicked Me”

Pal recalled the harrowing moments of the assault, saying:

"They punched and kicked me, even hit me on the face. My nose and mouth were bleeding. If locals had not intervened, I would have been killed."

He sustained injuries to his face, eyes, and chest during the attack.

Closed-circuit camera footage, now circulating locally, purportedly shows several youths repeatedly assaulting the teacher while he desperately tries to shield himself.

Pal has also appealed to the police for strong action against the culprits, fearing for his safety.

"They said, ‘Who are you to tell us what to do?’ and then charged at me. I am worried they could attack me in future as well," he said.

Locals Demand Justice

The incident has sparked anger among residents of the neighbourhood. Locals have demanded immediate arrests, voicing concern that such violence could spiral out of control.

"Such incidents never used to happen here. It seems the accused are outsiders. If a teacher can be beaten up like this, what about ordinary residents? Police must act firmly," a resident said.

Police, meanwhile, confirmed receiving the complaint and said the CCTV footage is being examined. "Necessary legal steps will be taken," a police officer stated.

Scroll to load tweet…

BJP Slam Cultural Decline

The incident has also triggered political reactions. The BJP, hitting out at the state government, wrote on X: “Bengal is drowning in intoxication. Some young men and women were openly consuming alcohol on the streets in the Kamarhati Assembly area.”

“When a local teacher tried to stop them, he was beaten up. In today’s jobless, education-less, and industry-less West Bengal, a dangerous cultural decline is taking place,” the party added.