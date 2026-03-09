Congress leaders demanded a full-fledged Parliament discussion on the West Asia crisis, citing rising fuel prices and its severe impact on India. Opposition MPs protested, criticising the Centre's silence and the US-Iran conflict.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal claimed that India stands to be significantly impacted by the West Asia crisis, noting that rising fuel prices have left a burden on citizens. Speaking to reporters, he demanded a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on the evolving crisis in West Asia on Monday, asserting that a comprehensive debate on the "Western countries' crisis is needed. "We are demanding a discussion on the Western countries' crisis. We are very firm on that. India is going to be affected in a very big way. An energy crisis is happening everywhere. Fuel prices are rising day by day. People are in distress. The government will have to come for a discussion. There are precedents in this House itself when such discussions have taken place," Venugopal told reporters.

Other Opposition leaders also condemned the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, emphasising the dangerous escalation of hostilities across the region. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram sharply criticised the United States' actions, describing the unprovoked military strikes on a nation (Iran) as "highly condemnable." He warned that these actions have triggered a surge in global crude oil prices and caused severe disruptions to vital trade routes, cautioning that the situation will have far-reaching and destabilising effects across the globe. "This unprovoked attack by the United States on a sovereign nation is highly condemnable. Crude oil prices have gone up. The trade routes are greatly disrupted. This will have far-reaching effects all over the world. And most importantly, innocent people are being killed...Whatever the differences, whatever might be the security concerns, they must be sorted out through discussions, not through war," Chidambaram told ANI.

INDIA Bloc Protests at Parliament

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc MPs protested at the Makar Dwar of Parliament, raising slogans against the Centre over the West Asia conflict. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, were also among the MPs protesting outside Parliament. The leaders held a banner reading, "Gulf burning, oil shock. Indians stranded. India needs leadership- no silence."

Opposition Stages Walkout

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh justified the walk-out by the opposition benches saying, "As expected the External Affairs Minister made a suo moto statement on the situation in the Rajya Sabha on which no questions can be asked or clarifications sought. The entire Opposition wanted an immediate discussion on the West Asian situation. This was denied and hence the Opposition walkout after protests."

Govt Says PM Monitoring Situation

This comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement in Rajya Sabha regarding the conflict situation in West Asia, while the Opposition demanded a discussion to question the Centre. Addressing the Upper House of Parliament amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Jaishankar stated that "the Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses."

Jaishankar noted that the government had pre-emptively voiced its apprehensions regarding the regional volatility. "Our government had issued a statement on 20th February expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions," he said.

'Energy Security at Peril', Says Tharoor

Ahead of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's scheduled statement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor demanded a comprehensive discussion on the West Asia crisis. Emphasising that India's energy security is at risk, he urged the government to adopt a more responsible and proactive approach while dealing with prevailing domestic issues. "We have to hear what he has to say. But we want a discussion on this issue. It's a very important issue. The country is deeply affected. Our energy security is at peril. Oil has gone above $100 a barrel this morning. Gas is being completely stopped from coming out of Qatar. Our factories do not have gas coming into India right now from that side. We can get from the East. So we'll try and get some supplies, but we are certainly suffering. Prices are going up. LPG prices went up by 60 rupees just the day before yesterday. And of course, petrol is going to cost more. So all of this is going to be a real problem for our country. And therefore, we need to have a very responsible approach and proactive approach from the government," Tharoor told reporters. (ANI)