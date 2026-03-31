Akasa Air has suspended flights to Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait until April 5 due to the West Asia crisis but continues flying to Jeddah. The airline is offering full refunds or free rescheduling for affected passengers on these routes.

Akasa Air on Tuesday issued an updated travel advisory amid the escalating West Asia crisis, announcing continued operations on select routes while suspending flights to Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait until April 5.

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Flight Operations Update

In a statement posted on X, Akasa Air said, "Following our ongoing safety assessment and a review of the prevailing situation in the Middle East, we continue to operate flights to/from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode."

The airline added that operations remain subject to change depending on the evolving situation. However, the airline confirmed suspension of services to Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait until April 5. "Flights to/from Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait are suspended until April 5, 2026," the airline said. https://x.com/AkasaAir/status/2038934336935018597

"We continue to monitor and assess the situation with respect to these destinations on a real-time basis, and changes, if any, will be notified accordingly," it added.

Passenger Assistance and Flexibility

To ease passenger concerns, Akasa Air announced a waiver on cancellation and rescheduling charges for affected routes. "Passengers may opt for a full refund... or reschedule their travel at no additional cost," the airline stated, adding that refunds will be processed within seven days.

Passengers were also advised to check flight status before departure and reach out to the airline's support centre for assistance.

Broader Context: Geopolitical Tensions and Rising Costs

The advisory comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted flight operations and increased operational uncertainties for airlines.

Earlier this month, Akasa Air introduced a fuel surcharge across domestic and international routes, citing a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices due to the same geopolitical developments. The surcharge, ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 1300 per sector, came into effect for bookings made after March 15.

The airline reiterated that passenger safety remains its top priority, while affirming its commitment to maintaining reliable operations and affordable fares despite rising costs. (ANI)