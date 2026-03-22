Congress MP Imran Masood warned the West Asia conflict could end US supremacy, highlighting Iran's strategic influence. Meanwhile, MP Manish Tewari criticised the Centre's energy preparedness amid disruptions in global trade and oil supply routes.

Iran War 'Endgame of America's Supremacy': Imran Masood

Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday warned that the ongoing West Asia conflict could mark the end of American global dominance, highlighting Iran's strategic influence and resilience. He cautioned that a war involving Iran would trigger sharp spikes in oil prices and disrupt international business due to its control over key sea passages. Speaking to ANI in Saharanpur, Masood said, "This war will be the endgame of America's supremacy. Iran has replied through its resilience against world powers. Owing to its geographical location, Iran can influence businesses worldwide, as it controls strategic sea passages. A war with Iran would have serious consequences, with oil prices rising sharply."

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This comes as the conflict in West Asia enters its 4th week, with trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz hampered.

Manish Tewari on India's Energy Preparedness

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manish Tewari hit out at the central government over India's energy preparedness, citing rising import dependence on crude oil and disruptions in global supply routes due to the ongoing crisis. Speaking to ANI in Chandigarh, Tewari said the situation in West Asia has led to a major disruption in global trade, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments.

"The reality is that the Strait of Hormuz is blockaded. About 22 million barrels of oil are used to transit the Strait of Hormuz per day. It is down to 0.5 million barrels. In addition to that, there are almost 3,000 ships carrying fertilisers, carrying other essential commodities which are now at anchor in the Persian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman," he said.

He warned that the situation could worsen if the conflict escalates. "Therefore, there is an unprecedented disruption that the world is seeing, and if the war escalates or exacerbates, under those circumstances, the pain will only increase," Tewari added.

(ANI)