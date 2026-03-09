BJP leader Dilip Ghosh attacked the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, calling it a sign of their political 'bankruptcy.' Congress MPs submitted the motion, accusing Birla of being partisan and favouring the ruling party.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, accusing them of political "bankruptcy" and attempting to undermine India's constitutional system as Congress MPs are set to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the budget session today.

Ghosh defends Speaker, accuses Opposition of undermining system

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh defended the Speaker's tenure, emphasising that Birla has consistently provided a platform for all members regardless of their party affiliation. He stated, "Every single person, no matter who the opponent is, MPs stand up in Parliament and praise the Speaker Om Birla. I have also seen him for five years, and he has not refused anyone. He gives everyone a chance. These parties have become so bankrupt that they are lagging behind in every election."

He claimed that these parties, fearing for their "existence," have turned Parliament into a "den of politics" to compensate for their declining influence. "Their existence is in danger, hence they are ready to cross any limit," he added. "To undermine the constitutional system, they have turned Parliament into a den of politics, and the way these people are behaving disrespectfully against a successful Speaker like Om Birla, they will have to suffer the consequences of it," said Ghosh.

Congress lists allegations against Birla

These remarks were made following the formal submission of a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which has been signed by 118 MPs. Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Mallu Ravi have accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of being partisan and of making "unwarranted allegations" against women MPs belonging to the opposition.

They further pointed out that while opposition MPs have been suspended by Birla for the entire parliament session for raising issues concerning the public, the ruling party members have not been rebuked for making "derogatory" remarks against former Prime Ministers. The Congress MPs also accused Birla of "openly espousing the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters," stating that such conduct constitutes a danger to the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha.

Parties gear up for parliamentary showdown

In response, several BJP leaders have strongly condemned the opposition's resolution passed against the Speaker. Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress issued a 'three-line whip' to their Lok Sabha MPs, expecting their presence in the House from March 9 to 11.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MPs will support the no-confidence motion in accordance with the direction of the party chairperson, Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)